Why do the home team wear away shirt in the Six Nations?

You may have noticed Italy wear white in Rome

Every season, fans ask why the home team wear away shirts in the Six Nations, if there is a to be a kit clash with their opponents. The question is: ‘Why is it not the away team wearing the away shirt?’

When it comes to Test rugby, like in the Six Nations, teams must have a ‘home’ and an ‘alternate’ kit. Makes sense, three of the teams in the competition have home shirts that are a shade of blue.

But the tradition is that it is then beholden of the home team to sport their change kit if there is a ‘clash’ with the opponent’s shirt.

Related: Rant: Rugby kit clashes should be a thing of the past!

This may be a nod to the ‘values’ of the game, with the home side expected to make a concession for their guests.

On the logistics of this, it sets a precedent so that when the fixtures are set to take place – we know the colours coming ever Six Nations after all – you can make your plans well in advance.

According to those in the game, establishing which kits you take on tour with you needs to be planned well in advance. There may be marketing imperatives from your union that other kits might be pushed in the hope more fans want to buy them. But it tracks that the home side makes the change.

The time this can be different? When there is a Rugby World Cup on of course – so keep your eyes on the action in France later this year, checking on who is wearing which colours when a potential clash comes up.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.