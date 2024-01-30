Rugby World Six Nations preview March 2024 edition

Including a FREE wallchart for both the men's and women's competitions

It’s back again and the latest edition of Rugby World magazine has our all-inclusive Six Nations preview for the 2024 championship. Out in shops now but already with subscribers, it also includes our FREE wallchart for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

We have comprehensive team guides on every single nation with their one to watch, coaching staff, key player, Six Nations high and low as well as the all-important form guide. France are the bookies’ favourites to regain the title they won in 2022 but Ireland are the defending Grand Slam champions with the two sides set to battle it out in the very first game.

Scotland are hoping to improve on third last year while England had a good World Cup. Wales have a fresh look to their side and Italy have a new coach with all sides looking to hit the ground running in the new campaign.

What’s inside the Rugby World Six Nations preview?

The six comprehensive team guides

Stephen Jones on the changing of the guard at fly-half without Farrell, Sexton and Biggar

Stuart Barnes writes about how Leicester’s Ollie Chessum can fill the Courtney Lawes-shaped hole in Steve Borthwick’s England plans

Big Interview: Iain Henderson

The Ireland lock chats to Tom English about how he got over yet another World Cup quarter-final heartbreak

The Making of Grant Gilchrist:

Mark Palmer hears from those who know the influential Scotland second row and Edinburgh co-captain best

After his international retirement reversal, Uini Atonio tells Paul Eddison why he’s still going up front for France

Top 12 Six Nations breakout stars from Hogg to Henson

Editor Alan Dymock speaks to Sam Underhill about his return to the international fray and booming Bath form

Alan Pearey sits down with Wales prop Corey Domachowski who opens up about his first World Cup experience

Downtime with Andrea Piardi, who will become the first Italian chosen to referee a men’s Six Nations game this year

Our tribute to the legendary late Wales full-back JPR Williams

Inside the mind of Red Roses star Maisy Allen

What it’s like to play in front of the Bayonne fans

Rising Stars: Cameron Miell and Cameron Winnett – who has been named in Warren Gatland’s Wales squad

Rugby World goes to Grenada! Josh Graham reports from the Caribbean as the Grenada Rugby World 7s helps get the sport up and running on the island the size of the Isle of Wight

Australia prop Angus Bell was one of the few Wallabies to come back from France 2023 with any credit, Alan Dymock hears from the confident Waratahs prop

Grass Roots: Josh Graham charts the story of Dartmouth RFC who went from having just five players to lifting silverware at the StoneX Stadium in the space of 18 months

Mark Palmer chats to Italy scrum-half Martin Page-Relo who reveals how Ange Capuozzo helped him get the call-up for the Azzurri

Former Ireland women’s captain and now U20 coach, Niamh Briggs, outlines why the women’s Lions tour to New Zealand is a great step forward for the game in her column

Former Wales captain Ken Owens insists the Six Nations should be protected on free-to-air television in his monthly column

What you should be talking about this month: Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL gamble both shocks and intrigues…

