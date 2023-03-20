A list of the winners of the championship
The Women’s Six Nations has never been so competitive or so popular but can you remember all the winners from years gone by? If not, don’t worry as we have compiled a list of those lucky enough to claim the championship title.
Will England add yet another title to their glittering record, can France get back on top of the table for the first time since 2018? Or maybe Ireland can do what the men’s and men’s U20 sides have done before them by claiming a Grand Slam? It’s all to play for from 25 March.
Women’s Six Nations winners
2002 – France
2003 – England
2004 – France
2005 – France
2006 – England
2007 – England
2008 – England
2009 – England
2010 – England
2011 – England
2012 – England
2013 – Ireland
2014 – France
2015 – England
2016 – France
2017 – England
2018 – France
2019 – England
2020 – England
2021 – England
2022 – England
2023 – ?
Women’s Six Nations fixtures 2023
All kick-offs are GMT
Round One
Sat 25 March Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)
Sat 25 March England v Scotland (4.45pm)
Sun 26 March Italy v France (3pm)
Round Two
Sat 1 April Ireland v France (3.15pm)
Sat 1 April Scotland v Wales (5.30pm)
Sun 2 April England v Italy (3pm)
Round Three
Sat 15 April Wales v England (2.15pm)
Sat 15 April Italy v Ireland (4.45pm)
Sun 16 April France v Scotland (3.15pm)
Round Four
Sat 22 April Ireland v England (2.15pm)
Sat 22 April Scotland v Italy (4.45pm)
Sun 23 April France v Wales (3.15pm)
Round Five
Sat 29 April England v France (1pm)
Sat 29 April Italy v Wales (3.30pm)
Sat 29 April Scotland v Ireland (7.30pm)
