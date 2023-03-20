A list of the winners of the championship

The Women’s Six Nations has never been so competitive or so popular but can you remember all the winners from years gone by? If not, don’t worry as we have compiled a list of those lucky enough to claim the championship title.

Will England add yet another title to their glittering record, can France get back on top of the table for the first time since 2018? Or maybe Ireland can do what the men’s and men’s U20 sides have done before them by claiming a Grand Slam? It’s all to play for from 25 March.

Read more: Women’s Six Nations table

Women’s Six Nations winners

2002 – France

2003 – England

2004 – France

2005 – France

2006 – England

2007 – England

2008 – England

2009 – England

2010 – England

2011 – England

2012 – England

2013 – Ireland

2014 – France

2015 – England

2016 – France

2017 – England

2018 – France

2019 – England

2020 – England

2021 – England

2022 – England

2023 – ?

Women’s Six Nations fixtures 2023

All kick-offs are GMT

Round One

Sat 25 March Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 25 March England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sun 26 March Italy v France (3pm)

Round Two

Sat 1 April Ireland v France (3.15pm)

Sat 1 April Scotland v Wales (5.30pm)

Sun 2 April England v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Sat 15 April Wales v England (2.15pm)

Sat 15 April Italy v Ireland (4.45pm)

Sun 16 April France v Scotland (3.15pm)

Round Four

Sat 22 April Ireland v England (2.15pm)

Sat 22 April Scotland v Italy (4.45pm)

Sun 23 April France v Wales (3.15pm)

Round Five

Sat 29 April England v France (1pm)

Sat 29 April Italy v Wales (3.30pm)

Sat 29 April Scotland v Ireland (7.30pm)

Head to our Six Nations hub page for the latest news and features on the women’s championship.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.