Who Are ITV’s Rugby World Cup Pundits?

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is fast approaching with all the final details for the tournament being finalised especially in terms of television coverage for the entire event.

All the matches from the tournament in Japan will be televised on ITV and the media company has recently announced their lineup of pundits who will present, commentate and give their vast opinions on the action on the pitch.

But who exactly are these pundits? Below we take a look.

ITV have named a stellar line up of presenters along with some of the finest rugby players and coaches to be involved in the game.

English players Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Maggie Alphonsi are joined by 2003 Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward.

After retiring from international rugby Sam Warburton is one of three Welshman giving their thoughts from the studio. Former utility back Gareth Thomas and scrum-half Mike Phillips are the other two.

Additionally, from Scotland and Ireland ITV have former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan, Scottish lock Jim Hamilton, Irish talisman Brian O’Driscoll and also former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell too.

The final quartet of pundits are there to provide a southern hemispheres perspective to the action and they are former Springbok Bryan Habana, former All Black captain Sean Fitzpatrick and two World Cup winning Wallabies in George Gregan and Michael Lynagh.

The coverage will be headed by Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas while there will be a number of rugby figures providing co-commentary who include some fantastic players like Jamie Roberts, Ugo Monye, Shane Williams, Scott Hastings, Danielle Waterman, Ben Kay and Alan Quinlan.