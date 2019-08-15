Find out about the man who will take over as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup, Wayne Pivac.

Who Is New Wales Coach Wayne Pivac?

At the 2019 Rugby World Cup you are sure to hear a lot about Warren Gatland and how he will leave his role as Wales coach after the tournament with fellow Kiwi and Llanelli Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac taking over.

But what do we know about Pivac?

Like Gatland, Pivac is also from New Zealand – continuing the Welsh-Kiwi link in the coaching role. Previous Kiwi coaches include Graham Henry and Steve Hansen. Glasgow and Crusaders coaches Dave Rennie and Scott Robertson were also linked with the role before Pivac was announced.

This announcement marks his return to coaching at the international level after his stint with the Fijian national team from 2004 to 2007.

Since then Pivac returned home to coach at the provincial level with Auckland. He remained there until 2014 where he secured an assistant role with the Scarlets. Simon Easterby was set to become the head-coach but before the season started the Ireland international took a forwards coach role with the national team. As a result, Pivac became the head coach.

It has been an illustrious few years with the team, culminating with a Pro12 title in 2017. In 2018 the Scarlets lost in the PRO14 final to Leinster, and also made the Champions Cup semi-finals, where again, they lost to Leinster.