Download our Rugby World Cup wallchart for FREE

When we say that a Rugby World Cup wallchart is an essential for the big tournament, trust us. We know. And while we recommend you seek out the full glossy version in our Rugby World Cup preview edition of the magazine. We can understand that you might want to find a version online too.

We have you covered. It’s easy to download our Rugby World Cup wallchart – just click on the link there and you will be able to download it right to your desktop, and then print it out yourself. For FREE.

then you are free to put it on your wall and fill in the scores along with us. It’s going to be one hell of a tournament!

Big matches on the Rugby World Cup wallchart

Every week there will be colossal match-ups thown up by the Rugby World Cup fixtures draw. And none come much bigger than the opening week.

On Friday night we have France versus the All Blacks. Then we have the big clashes between Scotland and south Africa; England and Argentina, and Wales versus Fiji. Tough to predict, those – but you’ll have your pen at the ready, to fill in your wallchart.

Then over the coming weeks, we have big ones between Ireland and Scotland, and Ireland and south Africa. The Wallabies have a tough pool to negotiate themselves, with Wales and Fiji and Georgia in there. But also, how will Chile do in their first Rugby World Cup ever.

And that’s just the pool stages.

Once we get to the knock-outs, things get really interesting. Who will survive the left-hand side of the draw? Will those from the right be able to mix with those battle-hardened sides? Who has momentum. It’s gonna be great!

