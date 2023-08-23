British broadcaster ITV confirms its pundits for the Rugby World Cup in France, as it draws on on a wealth of World Cup and international experience

ITV has confirmed its roster of pundits for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The British broadcaster is gearing up to show all 48 games, as it hosts UK coverage of the tournament for the tenth time. Matches will be shown on ITV1, ITV4 and streamed on ITVX for FREE. It’s easy to find out how to watch Rugby World Cup and live stream every match.

And it has lined up a strong panel of presenters and pundits pulled from the ranks of former players for the World Cup, which kicks off with hosts France v New Zealand on September 8.

Mark Pougatch leads the presentation team alongside Jill Douglas, who will host from France along with David Flatman and Hugh Woozencroft.

The in-studio pundit team, meanwhile, includes World Cup-winners Jonny Wilkinson, Maggie Alphonsi, Bryan Habana, George Gregan, Lawrence Dallaglio, Sean Fitzpatrick and 2003 England coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Sam Warburton, Jamie Roberts, Brian O’Driscoll, Greig Laidlaw, Philippa Tuttiett, Rory Best, John Barclay, Sergio Parisse, Gareth Thomas, and Sir Ian McGeechan complete the team of expert analysts.

Match commentary throughout the tournament comes from Nick Mullins, Miles Harrison, Johnnie Hammond, Martin Gillingham and Claire Thomas.

And there will be a wealth of rugby experience alongside them. The co-commentary team boasts the likes of Ben Kay, Danielle “Nolli” Waterman, Ugo Monye, Shane Williams, Scott Hastings, Tom Shanklin, and Gordon D’Arcy.

Gabriel Clarke, Lee McKenzie and Topsy Ojo will supply reports, interviews and insights from the teams competing in France.

The first of 12 ITV Rugby World Cup podcasts, hosted by Flatman, will be available to download from September 4.

ITV Rugby’s X and Facebook pages will feature tries and key moments of live broadcast games seconds after they happen, while the broadcaster’s Instagram and TikTok accounts will take viewers behind the scenes in France to give viewers the chance to see how France are hosting the famous tournament.

