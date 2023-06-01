Here is where you can find out who has made Namibia's squad

The Namibia Rugby World Cup squad will have many goals at this tournament, but their first hurdle will be to get their first win under their belts. The 2023 competition will be the nation’s seventh World Cup but they are yet to win a game.

The closest they have come to tasting victory was in the 2015 World Cup. They lost by a singular point to Georgia after stirring an almost famous comeback. There are some changes at this year’s edition which could benefit the team into getting that first win.

Squad sizes have been increased from 31 to 33 and there will be at least five days preparation for matches. This has seen the pool stage extended by a week. With history on the line for Namibia, this is the perfect place for you to check up on all the squad changes.

For a list of all their fixtures with dates and kick-off times check out our Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Namibia Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Namibia squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Namibia Rugby Union.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Pool

Namibia have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside New Zealand, France, Italy and Uruguay.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Namibia could face Scotland in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

