Opinion: My dreams for Rugby World Cup 2023

With the Rugby World Cup 2023 fast approaching, aside from seeing Owen Farrell lift the trophy in Paris, what does our English rugby nut want to see in the tenth edition of rugby's biggest tournament?

There’s a strange excitement coursing through my veins every time I think about this year’s Rugby World Cup, and for once it’s not reckless optimism regarding England’s chance of lifting a second William Web Ellis trophy.

The tenth edition is packed with so much narrative and feels like the shot in the arm that the professional sport needs during a testing time – especially in England and Wales.

Here’s three of Rugby World‘s Bobby Bridge dreams for Rugby World Cup 2023…

Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and others to boost second tier nations

When eligibility rules changed to allow international stars to represent a second Test nation, it was met with a degree of scepticism. How can a player pull on the colours, sing the anthem and represent one country – then do it all again with another just a few years later?

While respectful of those who are firmly against switching allegiance, one point is undeniable, it will raise the standard of tier two nations and make this the most competitive tournament in the professional era.

Seeing the likes of former All Blacks aces Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa represent Tonga sprinkles stardust and will attract eyeballs.

My express hope is that Tonga and Samoa, with these reinforcements, place further pressure in Pool B and Pool D respectively, leading to more competitive matches and no easy passages into the knock-out stages.

Andy Farrell to realise Irish dreams for Rugby World Cup

It’s a source of national shame for the Irish supporting rugby public that they have yet to win a Rugby World Cup knock-out match as we enter the tenth edition of the tournament.

How can such a proud rugby nation go this far without winning a game when it really matters on the sport’s biggest stage?

A Six Nations Grand Slam win backed up an incredible series win in New Zealand, there’s England 2003 vibes coming from from Andy Farrell’s side.

However, progressing to the last four will be no foregone conclusion. Ireland are in the ‘group of death’ Pool B with South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania. They’re likely to face France or New Zealand in the next stage should they progress.

Ireland’s brand of rugby and recent heroics has won me over and I’ll be right behind them in their bid to reach the business end of the tournament – anything less than a semi-final would be an abject failure for the men in green.

The competition needs a Northern Hemisphere winner and Ireland and France are the best hopes of emulating England’s success of 20 years ago. Warren Gatland to end Wales’ woes As a passionate, flag waving Englishman, it’s rare you’ll catch me willing Wales on to succeed on the rugby pitch.

The announcements of Alun Wyn Jones , Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb’s retirements heading into the World Cup rocked us all. Three modern day greats, British and Irish Lions tourists, who deserved send-offs more befitting of their contribution to international rugby.