Wales legends Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric retire

Neither will go to the World Cup in France

Wales legends Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have retired from international duty with immediate effect and will not go to the World Cup in France in September.

Second-row Jones, 37, finishes as the world’s most capped player with 158 Wales caps and a further 12 British & Irish Lions Tests. His decision came barely an hour after Ospreys team-mate Tipuric revealed he was stepping back having won 93 caps in a major double blow to Warren Gatland’s plans.

The two shock retirements come just four months out from Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji and with both players having been named in Gatland’s initial 54-man training squad for the tournament in France.

Alun Wyn Jones Wales retirement statement

Announcing his decision on social media, Jones said: “Having been selected in this year’s preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from the international game.

“So, after 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats. My grandfather and father nurtured my passion for rugby in my younger days which has continued throughout.

“The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true and to represent my home region, the Ospreys and clubs within the region, namely Mumbles and particularly Bonymaen who guided me in my formative years, was beyond special and something for which I am hugely grateful.

“A huge thank you to the staff and players who have been part of my journey, I wish you well for the future. To the supporters, thank you for the support and making the most special occasions even more memorable.

“To the people closest to me, my family, I couldn’t have done it without you. Through injury, loss and success, you’ve always been there and will be for whatever’s next. Despite all I have accomplished, my children will always be my biggest achievement.

“Diolch, Alun Wyn.”

Earlier today, Jones was named in the Barbarians squad to face a World XV at Twickenham on Sunday 28 May, which is now set to be his international farewell.

Justin Tipuric Wales retirement statement

Tipuric’s statement, released on his behalf by Win Sports Management, read: “During the off season I’ve had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby. It’s been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

“I’d like to thank all the players and coaches that I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I’ve received from the Welsh public. I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”

