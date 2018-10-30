See Mount Fuji from myriad angles in the closest city to the peak

Advertising Feature

Rugby World Cup 2019 Travel Guide: Fujinomiya

SEE

Lake Tanuki offers spectacular views of Mount Fuji, especially when the peak is reflected in the water, and beautiful autumn foliage.

The picturesque Shiraito Falls are found in the foothills of the mountain while Fujisan Hongu Sengen Taisha Shrine has more than 1,200 years of history, regards Mount Fuji as God and is close to the city centre.

DO

Climbing Mount Fuji is only advised from early July to early September, but you can hike the Hoei Crater from June to November. There is a trail from the 5th Station of Fujinomiya and when you reach the crater, which is twice the size of the Mount Fuji summit crater, you can hike to the bottom of it.

Mount Fuji Ecotours offer day-long cycling outings taking in the Shiraito Falls, Satoyama village and views of Mount Fuji, with a local lunch and sake tasting included too. If you’ve got a head for heights, view Mount Fuji from the air with a tandem flight from the Asagiri Kogen Paragliding School.

EAT

Mount Fuji Brewing will open in March 2019, close to Fujisan Hongu Sengen Taisha Shrine. This restaurant will offer the craft beer produced by Mount Fuji’s spring water, as well as buffets serving a variety of dishes cooked with local ingredients.

TOURIST WEBSITE

fujinomiya.wpengine.com

WORLD CUP VISIT

There are four matches being played in the Shizuoka Prefecture at the Ecopa Stadium between 28 September and 11 October, and a visit to Fujinomiya allows you to admire Mount Fuji up close.

Related: Rugby World Cup 2019 venues

GETTING THERE

Fujinomiya is a 20-minute drive or train journey from Fuji, which is an hour from Tokyo on the bullet train. You can also get the train from Shizuoka, changing at Fuji.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Mount Fuji World Heritage Centre opened in Fujinomiya in December 2017. As well as a wealth of information on the cultural significance of the mountain, there are amazing views and interactive experiences.

TOP TIP

You can get a Mount Fuji West Side Excursion Bus Ticket that gives you two days of unlimited bus travel from Fujinomiya to Kawaguchiko and discounts on attractions.