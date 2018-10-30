Enjoy art old and new in the prefecture that will host the final

Rugby World Cup 2019 Travel Guide: Kanagawa

SEE

Visit Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park and cruise Lake Ashi for views of not only the local mountains but the iconic Mount Fuji. While in Hakone, it’s also worth taking in Odawara Castle and its museum, which has interactive displays on how the castle has changed.

The coastal town of Kamakura has numerous temples and shrines, with the Great Buddha a top attraction. The bronze statue, which was cast in 1252, is about 11 metres tall and stands in the grounds of Kotokuin Temple.

DO

Travel to the hot springs of Hakone – Yumoto is the most famous and has a long history, while there are others dotted along the shore of Lake Ashi. Visit Hakone Open Air Museum, which houses sculptures in its grounds so they are set against a backdrop of valleys and mountains. There are exhibitions indoors too.

In the old samurai capital Kamakura, learn zen meditation and iaido, a Japanese martial art that is based on traditional sword movements.

EAT

Kamakura, just 30 minutes from Yokohama by train, offers many options to have a Kaiseki (multi-course) meal, with some restaurants in the area Michelin-starred, while Shojin ryori, which is traditional vegetarian food, is also prevalent.

Head further south to Miura and the port of Misaki to see the importance of tuna to the area. Between 400 and 1,000 bigeye tuna are auctioned at the market every day, and there are countless dishes to try.

TOURIST WEBSITE

trip.pref.kanagawa.jp

WORLD CUP VISIT

As the prefecture hosting the semi-finals and final, as well as four pool games, the area will be abuzz with rugby and there is plenty of time to see the sights and try activities.

GETTING THERE

Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan by population and the capital of the Kanagawa Prefecture, is only 18 minutes by train from Tokyo or two hours from Osaka. The prefecture stretches from Yokohama in the east to Miura in the south and Hakone in the west.

DID YOU KNOW?

Nearly a quarter (about 23%) of the land in the Kanagawa Prefecture is designated as National Parks. That includes Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park and Tanzawa-Oyama Prefectural Natural Park.

TOP TIP

Check out the unlimited travel passes available in Yokohama, or if you’re travelling from Tokyo you can also get a day trip pass that is good value.