Rugby World Cup 2019 Travel Guide: Takayama

SEE

Takayama is a city in the Hida region of the Gifu Prefecture and is located amidst the mountains of the Japanese Alps, ensuring picturesque views that you won’t find elsewhere in Japan.

Explore the narrow streets and closely-knit shops of Takayama’s historical district or stroll through the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site Shirakawa-go, where you will find traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses. The steep, thatched roofs are “constructed like hands in prayer” and as well as touring the area, you can even stay overnight in one of the houses.

DO

Take a guided tour through the scenic Japanese countryside in Hida Furukawa or the breathtaking landscapes of Hida Osaka. The Satoyama Experience offers guided bike tours and walking tours through traditional Japanese villages, allowing you to learn about village life and interact with locals.

At Hida Osaka Falls you can visit some of the thousands of waterfalls that were originally formed by a volcanic eruption that took place 54,000 years ago. After breaking a sweat, relax by taking a dip at Okuhida Hot Springs, famous for outdoor baths that have gorgeous views of the Japanese Alps, or Gero Hot Springs.

EAT

You must try Hida beef, a designation given only to the highest quality of Japanese Black cattle that are bred in the hills of the Hida region of Gifu Prefecture. The meat is famous for its rich flavour and marbled texture.

TOURIST WEBSITE

travel.kankou-gifu.jp/en

WORLD CUP VISIT

Part of the Gifu Prefecture, there are no World Cup ties in Takayama, but if you want to explore the Japanese countryside and get in some hiking or cycling, this is the place – especially before or after matches in Toyota.

GETTING THERE

The JR Limited Express Hida train from Nagoya to Takayama has a journey time of two hours 35 minutes.

DID YOU KNOW?

Takayama is often called the ‘Little Kyoto of Hida’ because of its impressive historical district and numerous old temples. You can enjoy them in relative peace without the constant presence of large crowds that are found in other tourist destinations.

TOP TIP

The Takayama Autumn Festival, which is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, takes place during the World Cup on 9-10 October. So why not time your visit to take that in too?