Rugby World Cup 2022 Knockout Stages Explained

With three pools of four at the 2022 Rugby World Cup, qualification for the last eight is a little complicated.

In more recent women’s World Cups, there hasn’t been a quarter-final stage – the three pool winners and the best runner-up have progressed straight to semi-finals.

However, this year in New Zealand there will be quarter-finals, to be played on the weekend of 29-30 October.

Two matches will be played at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei and the other two will be staged at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, with the semi-finals and final then taking place at Eden Park over the following weekends.

But how is it decided who will make the last eight?

The three pool winners, the three pool runners-up and the two third-placed teams with the most competition points qualify for the quarter-finals.

If teams in the same pool are level on match points, they will be split on the following criteria to determine who is ranked higher:

the team that won the match between the two tied sides

the team with the best points difference

the team with the best tries difference

the team with the most points scored

the team with the most tries scored

the team with the higher World Rugby Ranking

The teams are seeded, with the pool winners 1-3, the runners-up 4-6 and third-placed teams 7-8. If teams in the same seed banding are level on match points, the same criteria as above is used (obviously bar the first point) to determine the higher seeding.

The quarter-finals will see the 1st seed play the 8th seed, 2nd play 7th, 3rd play 6th and 4th play 5th. The semi-finals will be 1st/8th v 4th/5th and 2nd/7th v 3rd/6th.

