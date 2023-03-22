Rugby World Cup referees for France 2023

Keep up to date with the match officials for the World Cup

Rugby World understands that the panels of Rugby World Cup referees as well as referee assistants, and Television Match Officials (TMO) for France 2023 will be named “mid to late May”, with World Rugby making the formal announcement then.

And if any referees make it beyond the Rugby World Cup group stages to referee any of knock-out matches in France, they will know if they’ve made the cut on the Tuesday after the last group stages match is played.

Who refereed the 2019 World Cup final?

You may be wondering who the Rugby World Cup referees were for previous finals.

In 2019, at the Yokohama Stadium, Jérôme Garcès (France) had the whistle for South Africa’s 32-12 victory over England. And Garcès will be at World Cup 2023 too, but in a different capacity – the former referee is now part of Fabien Galthie‘s backroom team with the French national team.

Here is a list of the previou Rugby World Cup final referees:

2019: Jérôme Garcès (France)

2015: Nigel Owens (Wales)

2011: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

2007: Alain Rolland (Ireland)

2003: André Watson (South Africa)

1999: André Watson (South Africa)

1995: Ed Morrison (England)

1991: Derek Bevan (Wales)

1987: Kerry Fitzgerald (Australia)

Remember, the referees and assistants for all matches have to be neutral – they cannot be aligned to the same union as either of the competing sides – and this must be the case for the final.

When the panel of match officials are named for the Rugby world Cup, we will update this page to include them. And we will be updating the list of referees throughout the tournament as we head into the knock-out rounds of action.

