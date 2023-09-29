Watch Fiji v Georgia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Wales are through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but who else will join them from Pool C?

One of four teams is going to progress from Pool C with Wales, but who will it be? You’ll want to watch a Fiji v Georgia live stream to see who’ll have the upper hand going into the final weekend of the competition. This article includes details of how to tune in wherever you are – including information on how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Bordeaux is the venue for this intriguing battle on Saturday 30 September with kick off coming at 4:45pm (BST). If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Fiji v Georgia FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Fiji were edged out by Wales in a thrilling first round encounter but bounced back with a historic 22-15 success over the freefalling Wallabies. Georgia have been a big disappointment in this Rugby World Cup, losing to Australia first up before scraping a draw against Portugal.

Make sure you do not miss out on a Fiji v Georgia live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and you can find the kick-off time where you are by scrolling down to the end of the article.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream for FREE in the UK

As they have done for many years, ITV hold the exclusive rights to air the Rugby World Cup in the UK. Fiji v Georgia is taking place on Saturday 30 September with coverage getting underway on ITV1 at 4:15pm, leading up to the 4:45pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but fancy tuning into your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Fiji v Georgia live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad for the match, you can tune in using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 5:00pm and the match kicks off at 5:45pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Fiji v Georgia will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage gets underway at 4:30pm ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Fiji v Georgia FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Fiji v Georgia kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT).

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Fiji v Georgia, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Fiji v Georgia is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream from Australia

Australia rugby fans will be hoping Georgia can do the Wallabies a favour in this Pool C clash. As always, they’ll be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 1:30am, with kick off at 1:45am on Sunday 1 October.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 4:45am kick-off on Sunday 1 October, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Fiji v Georgia kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Fiji v Georgia: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Fiji v Georgia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Fiji v Georgia: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Sunday 1 October

New Zealand: 4:45am, Sunday 1 October

France: 5:45pm

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.