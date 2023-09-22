Watch Georgia v Portugal live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Lelos take on an impressive Portugal side in this intriguing Pool C clash

The Rugby World Cup is nearing the business end of the pool stage, so every game has extra intrigue. If you want to watch an Georgia v Portugal live stream, you’ve come to the right place. This article will give you all the details you need, including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stadium de Toulouse is hosting the Pool C clash on Saturday 23 September with kick-off at 1:00pm (BST). If you’re tuning in from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Georgia v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Can Georgia secure a bonus point victory that could see them move to within a point of Australia – at least until the the final whistle blows in the Wallabies’ match against Wales.

But it’s not going to be simple task for the Lelos, as Portugal made Wales scrap for a victory in their first outing of this Rugby World Cup.

Make sure you don’t miss out on an Georgia v Portugal live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and you’ll find the kick-off time where you are at the end of the article.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including this Pool C clash between George and Portugal. Coverage gets underway at 12:25pm (BST) on ITV1, with the match kicking off at 1:00pm.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Georgia v Portugal live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream from South Africa

Georgians love a scrum almost as much as South African rugby fans! If you want to watch this match from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 1:00pm on Saturday 23 September (South Africa Standard Time) and the match kicks off at 2:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Georgia v Portugal will be available FOR FREE on VMTV2 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 12:45pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 1:00pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Georgia v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Georgia v Portugal kicks-off at 8:00am (ET), 5:00am (PT) on Saturday 23 September.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Georgia v Portugal, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Georgia v Portugal is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream from Australia

Australia rugby fans will be wanting to catch this match as it’s part of their pool. Aussie fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 9:45pm on Saturday 23 September. The match kicks off at 10:00pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to stay up until midnight on Sunday 24 September, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 2:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Georgia v Portugal kicks off at 2:00pm in Italy.

Watch Georgia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Georgia v Portugal live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Georgia v Portugal: kick-off times

UK: 1:00pm

South Africa: 2:00pm

Ireland: 1:00pm

USA: 8:00am (ET), 5:00am (PT)

Australia: 10:00pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 12:00am, Sunday 24 September

France: 2:00pm

