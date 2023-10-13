Watch Ireland v New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-final

A giant is going to head out of the Rugby World Cup before the semis after this colossal quarter-final

The world’s number one team against rugby’s most iconic side. It’s a Rugby World Cup match nobody will want to miss so make sure you’ve got all the details you need to watch a Ireland v New Zealand live stream this weekend.

This article explains how you can view the quarter-final contest wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Ireland v New Zealand FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Stade de France in Paris is hosting the match on Saturday 14 October with kick-off set for 8:00pm (BST).

Ireland are seemingly on an unstoppable march to their first-ever Rugby World Cup crown, but first they must win a knock-out match in the tournament for the first time! The All Blacks have managed that feat plenty of times on their way to winning three Webb Ellis Cups.

So clear your schedule on Saturday and make sure you do not miss out on a Ireland v New Zealand live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from Ireland

The Irish men and women who are left in Ireland will be glued to their screens for this one. Ireland v All Blacks will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway at 6:50pm ahead of a 8:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Ireland v New Zealand FOR FREE from abroad.

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Ireland v the All Blacks live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including coverage of Ireland v New Zealand with coverage getting underway at 7:15pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST).

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from the UK, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Ireland v the All Blacks FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks’ huge quarter-final.

It’s also available to watch FOR FREE via the Sky Open service. Kick-off for Ireland v New Zealand is at 8:00am New Zealand time on Sunday 15 October.

Watch Ireland v All Blacks: live stream from South Africa

South Africa cannot meet either of these sides until the final – assuming, of course, they can beat France in their own quarter-final! If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets under way at 7:30pm ahead of a 9:00pm kick off South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Ireland v New Zealand kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 14 October.

NBC Sports is streaming all 48 matches, including Ireland v the All Blacks, on its Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform is showing all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for Ireland v New Zealand is at 6:00am on Sunday 15 October, with Stan’s coverage starting at 5:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Ireland v All Blacks: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Ireland v New Zealand kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Ireland v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Ireland v New Zealand live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Ireland v New Zealand: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Sunday 15 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Sunday 15 October

France: 9:00pm

