Watch Italy v Uruguay live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Azzurri bid for a second Rugby World Cup 2023 win as they take on Uruguay in Pool A

Both of these countries gave a fantastic account of themselves in their opening Rugby World Cup fixtures, so make sure you watch an Italy v Uruguay live stream. This article will give you all the details you need, including how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Nice is the venue for the Pool A encounter on Wednesday 20 September, kick-off 4:45pm (BST). A win for Italy will keep the pressure on New Zealand and France entering the final rounds of pool stage action, so see below for all the details you need to tune in. If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Italy v Uruguay FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Italy started their tournament with a strong win over Namibia, while Uruguay – who sat out the first round of Rugby World Cup pool matches –were impressive in defeat to France.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Italy v Uruguay live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including this Pool A meeting of Italy and Uruguay. Coverage gets underway at 4:00pm (BST) on ITV4, ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Italy v Uruguay live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 5:00pm on Wednesday 20 September, South Africa Standard Time, and the match kicks off at 5:45pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Italy v Uruguay will be available FOR FREE on VMTV2 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 4:30pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Italy v Uruguay FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream from the USA

Italy v Uruguay kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT). The match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans wanting to catch this clash should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 1:30am on Thursday 21 September, with kick off at 1:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream from New Zealand

The All Blacks face these two nations in their final pair of Pool A fixtures. To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 3:45am kick-off on Thursday 21 September, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Italy v Uruguay kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Italy v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Italy v Uruguay live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Italy v Uruguay: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Thursday 21 September

New Zealand: 3:45am, Thursday 21 September

France: 5:45pm

