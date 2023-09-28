Watch New Zealand v Italy live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The battle is on to progress from Pool A alongside Rugby World Cup hosts France

Could the unthinkable happen? The All Blacks really need a win against an impressive Italy to stay on track for the Rugby World Cup knock-out stage, so you’ve simply got to watch a New Zealand v Italy live stream. This article has all the details you need to tune in, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

OL Stadium in Lyon is hosting this finely-poised Pool A match on Friday 29 September, kicking off at 8:00pm (BST). Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch the All Blacks v Italy FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

The All Blacks lost their Rugby World Cup opener against France but bounced back emphatically against Namibia. Italy are keeping the pressure on with maximum points from their two games. A first-ever win in this fixture would put the Azzurri in the driving seat for the knock-out stages.

Will there be a huge shock? Or will New Zealand show their tournament pedigree and secure victory? We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the All Blacks v Italy kick-off time where you are.

Watch New Zealand v Italy: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including the All Blacks v Italy. Kick-off is at 8:00pm with coverage starting on ITV1 at 7:30pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch the All Blacks v Italy: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch New Zealand v Italy: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks’ match against Italy. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for New Zealand v Italy is at 7:00am New Zealand time on Saturday 30 September.

Sky Open is also broadcasting free but delayed coverage of New Zealand v Italy, starting at 8.30am on Saturday 30 September.

Watch All Blacks v Italy: live stream from South Africa

After their defeat to Ireland it seems unlikely that the Springboks will be facing the runners up in Pool A in the quarter-final. Even so, there will still be plenty of interest in New Zealand v Italy. SuperSport is the place to go in South Africa, kick-off is at 9:00pm with build-up starting at 8:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch New Zealand v Italy: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There will be plenty of interest in this clash for the Irish, as there’s a strong chance the winners could be Ireland’s quarter-final opponents. In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player are showing this game, which kicks off at 8:00pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch New Zealand v Italy FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch All Blacks v Italy: live stream from the USA

In the USA, New Zealand v Italy (kick-off 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT on Friday 29 September) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch New Zealand v Italy: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for the All Blacks v Italy is at 5:00am on Saturday 30 September, with coverage starting at 4:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch New Zealand v Italy: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. New Zealand v Italy kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch All Blacks v Italy: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a New Zealand v Italy live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

New Zealand v Italy: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 5:00am (AEST), Saturday 30 September

New Zealand: 7:00am, Saturday 30 September

France: 9:00pm

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.