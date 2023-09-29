Watch Scotland v Romania live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Scotland need a big win to keep their slim hopes of reaching the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages alive

South Africa and Ireland are the strong favourites to progress from Pool B. It’s not over yet, however, so you’ll want to watch a Scotland v Romania live stream. This article explains how you can view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille is where the action will take place, with the match kicking off at 8:00pm (BST) on Saturday 30 October. If you’re watching from outside your country and want to follow the game in the company of your home broadcaster, you can use a VPN to watch Scotland v Romania FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Scotland have been comfortably beaten by South Africa in this Rugby World Cup before defeating Tonga last weekend, so they’ll be desperate to secure the bonus-point victory that will keep them in contention in the extremely competitive Pool B. Having been on the wrong side of thrashings against Ireland and South Africa, Romania will be looking to keep the try count as low as possible.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Scotland v Romania live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the exclusive rights to air the Rugby World Cup in the UK and Scotland v Romania is taking place on Saturday 30 September with coverage getting underway on ITV1 at 7:15pm, leading up to the 8:00pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but fancy tuning into your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Scotland v Romania live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad for the match, you can tune in using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream from South Africa

South Africa’s defeat to Ireland means they’re progression isn’t a certainty to the knock-out stages if Scotland can keep the pressure on.

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 8:00pm and the match kicks off at 9:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream from Ireland

Irish rugby fans will be keen to see this one as they finish their Pool stage matches against Scotland next weekend.

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Scotland v Romania will be available FOR FREE on VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 8:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Scotland v Romania FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Scotland v Romania kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT).

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Scotland v Romania, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 5:45am, with kick off at 6:00am on Sunday 1 October.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for an 8:00am kick-off on Sunday 1 October, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Scotland v Romania kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch Scotland v Romania: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Scotland v Romania live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Scotland v Romania: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Sunday 1 October.

New Zealand: 8:00am, Sunday 1 October

France: 9:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.