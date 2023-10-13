Watch Wales v Argentina live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-final

The Rugby World Cup quarter-finals get under way in Marseille

A comparative underdog will make it to the semi-finals after this Rugby World Cup match, but who will it be? You’ll want to watch a Wales v Argentina live stream to find out.

This article explains how you can view this quarter-final contest wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Wales v Argentina FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Stade de Marseille is where the fireworks will explode in this Rugby World Cup last-eight match, which kicks off at 4:00pm (BST). Warren Gatland’s Wales have marched this far with four wins, knocking Australia out along the way. Meanwhile, Argentina recovered from their poor loss to England to pick up their form when it really mattered against Japan last weekend.

So make sure you do not miss out on a Wales v Argentina live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There’s going to be plenty of interest in this one in Ireland, as the winner of Ireland’s quarter-final against New Zealand will face the winner of this contest.

Wales v Argentina will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and its Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway at 3:30pm on Saturday 14 October, ahead of a 4:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Wales v Argentina live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences. Their coverage of Wales v Argentina gets underway on Saturday 14 October at 3:00pm (BST) on ITV1, ahead of the 4:00pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Wales v Argentina FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 3:30pm and the match kicks off at 5:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Wales v Argentina kicks off at 11:00am (ET), 8:00am (PT) on Saturday 14 October.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Wales v Argentina, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream from Australia

It’s a case of what might have been for Australian rugby fans, who will be feeling this is an opportunity missed after going out in the pool stages.

To watch this game, rugby fans in Australia should tune in to Stan Sport, as they’re streaming all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand. Coverage starts at 1:30am on Sunday 15 October with kick-off at 2:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream from New Zealand

If the All Blacks can overcome the world’s number one ranked team, Ireland, this weekend, they will face the winners of this contest in next weekend’s semi-final.

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to get up early for a 4:00am kick-off on Sunday 15 October, and tune into Sky Sport NZ.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Wales v Argentina kicks off at 5:00pm in Italy.

Watch Wales v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Wales v Argentina live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Wales v Argentina: kick-off times

UK: 4:00pm

South Africa: 5:00pm

Ireland: 4:00pm

USA: 11:00am (ET), 8:00am (PT)

Australia: 2:00am (AEST), Sunday 15 October

New Zealand: 4:00am, Sunday 15 October

France: 5:00pm

