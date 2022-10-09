Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022 Pool Tables

Find out the latest standings from the tournament in New Zealand

The Rugby World Cup is underway in New Zealand and the race is on to make the quarter-finals.

The top two teams from each pool qualify for the last eight as well as the two best third-placed sides – if it all sounds a little complicated check out our Rugby World Cup 2022 knockout stages explainer.

So which teams are leading the way and which have ground to make up?

In Pool A, New Zealand sit a point clear at the top of the table after their bonus-point win over Australia in front of a record crowd at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Wales, who face the Black Ferns next weekend in Auckland, are second following their dramatic victory over Scotland in Whangarei on Sunday, sealed by a late Keira Bevan penalty.

Canada are top of the table in Pool B after the first round. They scored seven tries, including a hat-trick for Emily Tuttosi, in a 41-5 win over Japan in Whangarei.

In the earlier match in that group, Italy also secured a bonus-point win by beating the USA 22-10. That sets up a fascinating tie between the two pool leaders in Auckland next week.

England lead the way in Pool C after scoring 14 tries in an 84-19 victory over Fiji at Eden Park. France’s 40-5 victory over South Africa puts them in second place and sets up an intriguing clash between the two European sides next Saturday. Whoever wins that clash in Whangarei is likely to top the pool.

Fijiana and South Africa also meet next weekend and the winner of that tie will be pushing for a best third-place spot.

