Yes, there is a Portugal Rugby World Cup song

Legendary Portuguese rock band Xutos e Pontapés release single Somos Lobos

Somos Lobos (translated as ‘We are the Wolves‘) is the new single of legendary Portuguese rock band Xutos e Pontapés, who join the drive to help Portugal men, known as the Lobos, to push through the finishing line at the Rugby World Cup.

Portugal are heading to their second Rugby World Cup, and big names from pop culture and music are joining the hype in their homeland, be it by composing a Portugal Rugby World Cup song or announcing their feats in radio broadcasts.

For those who don’t know, Xutos e Pontapés is a renowned rock band in Portugal who began in 1978. They are still drawing record sales decade after decade, but they have also left their mark on some of the most iconic moments in Portuguese sports history.

When Portugal won the Euro 2016 in the Stade de France, the anthem played on the speakers was Xutos and Pontapés’ bestseller A minha Casinha (translated as “my little home“). This alone should be enough to tell you how powerful this band has been for Portugal in the last thirty years.

Now, they join the Lobos with a passionate theme that is the perfect way to understand who this team is, and one of the verses of the Portugal Rugby World Cup song just hits the nail on the head:

“We are effort giants,

“Our will doesn’t have limits.

“We give our lives in every tackle,

“We are full of courage always looking for glory”

Portugal’s Rugby World Cup fixtures

Sat 16 Sept – Wales v Portugal (4.45pm, Stade de Nice, Nice)

Sat 23 Sept – Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sun 1 Oct – Australia v Portugal (4.45pm, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sun 8 Oct – Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

