Some of the best action from the big one in Cape Town

The best of the Sevens World Cup

We bring you some of the highlights of three days of scintillating sevens action from the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

Check them out below and if you have any highlights, let us know on social media or via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com and share your views.

Day One of the Sevens World Cup

There was plenty going on on the first day of the tournament and on a beautiful sunny day, we had tries galore, top sportsmanship… And a few upsets.

For example, Samoa men blew away the USA in the round of 16, winning 40-12.

But there were lovely moments too. Try this one, for example.

After hearing that Madagascar women had only one kit for the duration of the tournament – for training and playing in – Aussie women donated some kit to their cause, to train in. This, after beating them 48-0. Brilliant.

The Australian women’s side were also seen taking a knee before their game, as a mark of respect following the news of the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. And when England women and England men took the field, they showed their respect with a moment of quiet reflection before play began.

Back on the field, Portia Woodman was doing Portia Woodman things, finishing off scores. Just look at her Sevens World Cup tally after this one to open the scoring in a 47-5 win for the Black Ferns against Colombia.

Of course, defence is a vital part of sevens, and below are two examples of sensational stops. The latter – from Julio Blanc – was especially important as Chile held on for a draw at 12-all with Germany and forced extra time (with Golden Point rules). They scored a winning kick through Vicente Tredinik, and got themselves a date with the hosts, the Blitzboks.

At the end of the day, though, South Africa men were far too strong.

Their kicking strategy in attack was once again to the fore. Can they back it up on day two in the quarter-finals?

Either way, the home crowd loved it!

