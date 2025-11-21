Spain’s secret weapon: Why the Leones are preparing for the 2026 HSBC SVNS in the Canary Islands

Sponsor content created with JFT Communication



While half of Europe trains in the rain and cold, the rugby sevens world runners-up have found a setting that meets all the requirements for them to make history again: the Canary Islands.



When Paco Hernández, the Spain sevens coach, designed the pre-season plan, he knew exactly what he wanted: mild temperatures, stable weather, first-class facilities, and an environment that promotes concentration.

The answer was a four-hour flight from the United Kingdom: the Atlantic archipelago of the Canary Islands. On the island of La Palma, the Leones sevens are completing three weeks of training before making their debut at the HSBC SVNS 2026 in Dubai. Two uninterrupted weeks in conditions that few European teams can replicate.

Read more: How to watch the Autumn internationals

When location is part of the strategy

Spain’s leap from not making the cut for the Olympics to reaching the world finals in Los Angeles has been one of the most remarkable stories on the circuit. Maintaining that level involves more than just talent: it requires a reliable working environment.

“The climate here is very similar to Dubai, although a bit milder,” explains Hernández. “Training in a place like this allows us to adapt better. What’s more, La Palma is quiet, ideal for focusing on training, resting, and eating well. That’s the foundation of good performance.”

The figures speak for themselves: An average temperature of 22 °C, more than ten hours of daylight, and a virtually guaranteed stable climate.

“In many countries where we compete, the programme has to be modified due to the climate or infrastructure. Here, we can carry out 100% of the plan,” says Manu García Sillero, the team’s physical trainer.

An advantage that goes beyond the sun

Modern rugby demands as much from the mind as it does from the body. Jeremy Trevithick, a Spanish player with a British father, sums it up: “The competition is extremely tough, both physically and mentally. Training in an environment where everything flows, where your body and mind can rest, is a huge advantage. Everything is close by, everything works, and that keeps stress down.”

The environment they use at the La Palma Training Camp combines nature with functionality: volcanic beaches, trails, forests, and silence. These conditions are conducive to active recovery and concentration.

Science backs this up: natural light improves sleep, vitamin D levels, and circadian rhythms; stable atmospheric pressure reduces physiological stress; and the natural environment promotes a sense of mental well-being that is difficult to replicate.

It is no coincidence that cyclists, triathletes, swimmers, and Olympic boat racers already use the Canary Islands as their European base. Now, rugby sevens players are joining the list.

Objective: Dubai

The HSBC SVNS 2026 begins on 29 November, and Spain travels with a clear goal: to prove that Los Angeles was no accident.

“What happened last year was historic,” Hernández acknowledges. “Now, we want to go further: win a tournament and establish ourselves as title contenders.”

The challenge is enormous: Argentina, France (Olympic champions), Great Britain, South Africa, Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand. But Spain no longer sees itself as an outsider. “Before, we were the underdogs; now, we’re the team they aim to beat,” assures captain Juan Ramos.

After three weeks of impeccable preparation under the Atlantic sun, the Leones are heading to Dubai with the confidence of those who know they have done all the unseen work.

Because in elite rugby, performance does not begin during the match: it begins with the place where you choose to prepare. And there is no other destination on the continent for that endeavour like the Canary Islands.

Discover more at: https://www.hellocanaryislands.com/professional-sports-training/

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.