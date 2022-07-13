Here are the The men's and women's sevens tournament pools

We now know what the Commonwealth Games sevens pools are for the Birmingham 2022 event. The men’s and women’s tournaments are scheduled for Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July at Coventry Stadium.

So here is how the pools are set up ahead of the big kick-off at the end of this month.

Men’s Commonwealth Games Sevens Pools

Pool A

New Zealand

England

Samoa

Sri Lanka

Pool B

South Africa

Scotland

Tonga

Malaysia

Pool C

Fiji

Canada

Wales

Zambia

Pool D

Australia

Kenya

Uganda

Jamaica

Women’s Commonwealth Games Sevens Pools

Pool A

New Zealand

Canada

England

Sri Lanka

Pool B

Australia

Fiji

Scotland

South Africa

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, said: “Rugby sevens has been represented at every Commonwealth Games since the sport was first introduced in 1998, with some of the biggest names in our sport having competed at this fantastic tournament. It has also served as a launchpad for young and aspiring talent across the global game where players have gone on to become stars.

“Both the men’s and women’s Olympic champions will be in action as part of a strong lineup over what promises to be a thrilling three days of fast-paced, high-octane rugby sevens action in Coventry.”

If you don’t know the history of the Commonwealth Games sevens tournaments it’s worth looking into ahead of the tournament in Coventry. However, here’s a spoiler – the last time the event was on British soil, South Africa men took a 17-12 victory in the gold medal game, handing the All Blacks their first loss at the Commonwealth Games Sevens… In their 31st match. Wow!

