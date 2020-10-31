The scrum-half gets his team off to perfect start in Six Nations match against Italy

Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with a try

Ben Youngs marked his 100th England cap in style by scoring a try inside five minutes against Italy in the Six Nations.

The postponement of the championship back in March due to the coronavirus means the scrum-half has had to wait more than seven months to become only the second man to reach a century of appearances for England – Jason Leonard the other – but he wasted no time in crossing the whitewash in Rome.

England captain Owen Farrell made a break on halfway at Stadio Olimpico and Youngs was on hand in support to run under the posts for his 15th Test try. You can watch the try here…

England are hoping to win their third Six Nations title in five years under Eddie Jones but France and Italy, who meet in Paris in Super Saturday’s late kick-off, are also in with a chance of lifting the trophy.

Related: France v Ireland preview

Ireland are the only team with fate in their own hands – win with a bonus point and they lift the trophy – but if they can’t get the full five points in Paris, the title is likely to be decided on points difference, so England are aiming to register a big score against Italy to put pressure on the other contenders.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Youngs, who made his Test debut back in 2010, got them on the way with that early try and a Farrell penalty made it 10-0 early on in Rome.

However, Italy recovered from that poor start and when Jake Polledri was released down the wing midway through the first half, his try reduced England’s advantage.

Then England debutant Jonny Hill was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Edoardo Padovani…

England’s biggest Six Nations win over Italy was 80-23 in 2001 while they have averaged a winning margin of more than 33 points in their last seven encounters.

But at half-time this year England led by only five points and the Italians had arguably had the better of the first 40 minutes.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.