Looking to recover from their Rugby World Cup final loss, England have a strong set of players to choose from.

England Six Nations Squad 2020

After losing to the South Africans in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final, England and Eddie Jones’s attention has shifted to the 2020 Six Nations, where they will look to put the loss behind them.

A year ago they improved on a dour 2018 tournament, coming second to the Welsh in the table. Their physical domination of Ireland in their opening game of the tournament was a particular high-point.

How do you think they will get on in 2020?

England Six Nations Squad 2020

Eddie Jones has named his squad for the upcoming Six Nations. players with an asterisk next to their name are uncapped.

Forwards (20)

Luke Cowan-Dickie

Tom Curry

Tom Dunn*

Ben Earl*

Charlie Ewels

Ellis Genge

Jamie George

Ted Hill

Maro Itoje

George Kruis

Joe Launchbury

Courtney Lawes

Lewis Ludlam

Joe Marler

Alex Moon*

Kyle Sinckler

Will Stuart*

Sam Underhill

Mako Vunipola

Harry Williams

Backs (14)

Elliot Daly

Ollie Devoto

Fraser Dingwall*

Owen Farrell

George Ford

George Furbank*

Willi Heinz

Jonathan Joseph

Jonny May

Ollie Thorley*

Manu Tuilagi

Jacob Umaga*

Anthony Watson

Ben Youngs

Apprentice players

Alex Mitchell*

Josh Hodge*

Six Nation Squad and Team News

Wales Six Nations Squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad