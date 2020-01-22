Looking to recover from their Rugby World Cup final loss, England have a strong set of players to choose from.
England Six Nations Squad 2020
After losing to the South Africans in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final, England and Eddie Jones’s attention has shifted to the 2020 Six Nations, where they will look to put the loss behind them.
A year ago they improved on a dour 2018 tournament, coming second to the Welsh in the table. Their physical domination of Ireland in their opening game of the tournament was a particular high-point.
How do you think they will get on in 2020?
Eddie Jones has named his squad for the upcoming Six Nations. players with an asterisk next to their name are uncapped.
Forwards (20)
Luke Cowan-Dickie
Tom Curry
Tom Dunn*
Ben Earl*
Charlie Ewels
Ellis Genge
Jamie George
Ted Hill
Maro Itoje
George Kruis
Joe Launchbury
Courtney Lawes
Lewis Ludlam
Joe Marler
Alex Moon*
Kyle Sinckler
Will Stuart*
Sam Underhill
Mako Vunipola
Harry Williams
Backs (14)
Elliot Daly
Ollie Devoto
Fraser Dingwall*
Owen Farrell
George Ford
George Furbank*
Willi Heinz
Jonathan Joseph
Jonny May
Ollie Thorley*
Manu Tuilagi
Jacob Umaga*
Anthony Watson
Ben Youngs
Apprentice players
Alex Mitchell*
Josh Hodge*
England Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
