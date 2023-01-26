Steve Borthwick's side are battling to be championship contenders

The 2023 Six Nations fixtures have thrown up several action-packed affairs with plenty to look forward to in this year’s championship. England are under new management after Steve Borthwick’s appointment in December following the sacking of Eddie Jones.

Borthwick’s first game in the hot seat is at Twickenham against Scotland, a chance to regain the Calcutta Cup and get the home faithful on side after an Autumn Nations Series saw England booed off at HQ following an underwhelming defeat to world champions South Africa in their final match.

Borthwick has enlisted Kevin Sinfield’s help as defence coach after the pair enjoyed success at Leicester Tigers together, while Harlequins’ Nick Evans is in as attack coach for at least the championship, while Richard Cockerill is the last man standing from the Jones era.

However, Gregor Townsend’s Scotland have only lost one of their last five matches against England, so will be in no mood to surrender their grip on the Calcutta Cup. Scotland are jetting off to Spain for a Six Nations training camp and after AB Zondagh’s departure as attack coach, Townsend has added two new faces in ex-All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar and Glasgow’s Pete Horne.

England finished third in 2022, Jones’s last Six Nations in charge, but only won two out of their five games and with three homes games at Twickenham will no doubt be looking to improve upon that in 2023.

Here is how England’s 2023 championship will play out…

England Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Round 2

Sun 12 February, England v Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England (4.45pm)

Round 4

Sat 11 March, England v France (4.45pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm)