What are some of the best tries scored during the history of the competition? We take a look here.
Six Nations Greatest Tries
The biggest northern hemisphere international event that takes place every year, the Six Nations pits England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy up against one another over five weeks of action.
Given the standard of player that has appeared in the tournaments, it comes as no surprise that there have been some truly incredible tries scored during competition. Here, we have taken a look at some of the greatest. In no particular order…
Mauro Bergamasco v Scotland 2001
Mauro Bergamasco scores after breaking from his own half against Scotland.
Elliot Daly v Wales, 2017
Elliot Daly gets clear of Alex Cuthbert to score England’s late match-winner in the corner in Cardiff. A sumptuous pass from Owen Farrell set up the memorable finish
Imanol Harinordiquy v Scotland 2011
The move started in the French half where everything opened up for Harinordiquy after a through-the-legs pass from Francois Trinh-Duc.
Chris Ashton v Italy 2011
Chris Ashton brings out the ‘Splash’ for his first try in the 59-13 win v Italy. He became the first England player since 1914 to score four tries in a championship match.
Sean Maitland v England, 2018
Sean Maitland gets a try as Scotland lift the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2008.
Jason Robinson v France 2002
Jason Robinson uses footwork and pace to scythe through the French defence back in 2002.
Sergio Parisse v France, 2016
Sergio Parisse gets emotional after crossing the line from the back of a powerful driving maul at the Stade de France. But Italy still ended up on the wrong side of a 23-21 result.
Brian O’Driscoll v France 2000
Brian O’Driscoll breaks clear for his third try in a famous Ireland win in Paris.
Shane Williams v France 2010
13 points down with only a few minutes left Williams gave the Welsh hope with a stunning step and solo-try.
Gethin Jenkins v Ireland, 2005
Gethin Jenkins prepares to ground the ball after charging down a Ronan O’Gara kick. Wales went on to beat Ireland 32-20 to secure their first Grand Slam since 1978.
Brian O’Driscoll v France 2001
Just after half-time, O’Driscoll earned Ireland a famous win thanks to a try down the left-flank.
Wesley Fofana v England 2013
Wesley Fofana leaves England flailing during a try-scoring run down the wing.
Jacob Stockdale v Enland 2018
Jacob Stockdale helps to secure Ireland a Grand Slam by scoring in the win at Twickenham – and sets a new Six Nations record with seven tries in a single championship.
Stuart Hogg v Italy 2013
Stuart Hogg leaves Italian defenders in his wake as he breaks from his own 22 to run the length. His score followed an interception and helped Scotland to a 34-10 victory.
Dimitri Yachvili v England, 2004
Dimitri Yachvili’s solo try helps France to complete the Grand Slam v England.
Tommy Bowe v Wales, 2009
Tommy Bowe runs in a try as Ireland pip Wales 17-15 to seal a first Slam in 61 years.
Shane Williams v Scotland, 2010
Shane Williams gets the match-winner in the 82nd minute against Scotland.
Cian Healy v Wales 2013
Healy may have dotted the ball down but it was Simon Zebo’s skill with the boot that we all remember. A bad pass from Jamie Heaslip resulted in Zebo flicking the ball up with his left boot into his hands. A couple of phases went by before Healy scored.
Notable Five Nations Tries
Phillipe St Andre v England 1991
Jim Calder v Wales 1989
Rory Underwood v Scotland 1993
Gareth Edwards v Scotland 1972
Phil Bennet v Scotland 1977
