There were plenty of strong performances in the first round of the 2020 Six Nations, so Sam Tremlett faced a tricky task selecting a Team of the Weekend. Who makes the cut?

The first round of the 2020 Six Nations saw a host of players deliver strong displays and Sam Tremlett has been tasked with putting them into a Round One Team of the Weekend.

In terms of results, Wales pulled off a solid victory against Italy, Ireland narrowly saw off Scotland and finally England got thoroughly outplayed by the French.

1. Lisa Arricastre (France Women)

Making her 70th appearance, Arricastre was part of a dominant French scrum that saw the team in blue earn several penalties against England.

2. Rob Herring (Ireland)

Strong carrying, a tackling machine, and a performance that saw him land nine line outs from nine attempts, Herring was imperious against the Scots.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Zander Ferguson deserves a mention after making 15 tackles but Furlong gets the nod here because of his fine performance that results in him being atop the list of the best tight-heads in the world.

4. Bernard Le Roux (France)

The man who made the most tackles (22) of anyone during the weekend, Le Roux was one of several French forwards who physically outmatched the English.

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

A lot has been made of Ryan of late and it is easy to see why. He is just 23 years-old and yet shows the work ethic, class and experience of a player a decade older. 17 tackles, 14 carries and six line out throws provide statistics to back up his selection.

6. CJ Stander (Ireland)

One of his finest performances in a green shirt, Stander quite rightly earned the man of the match award. His carrying and tackling was excellent but his finest moments came in two pivotal turnovers that halted Scottish momentum just as the game could swing either way.

7. Charles Ollivon (France)

Justin Tipuric played very well as did Josh Van der Flier but we have gone with the French captain here. Two tries, eight line-out receptions, double digit tackles and leading the French to victory against the English is as good as it gets.

8. Gregory Alldritt (France)

France’s best player on the day, Alldritt is just 22 years-old which is scary as Les Bleus seek to turn over a new leaf under Fabien Galthie. The number eight had 12 carries, 16 tackles and was a frequent menace at the breakdown.