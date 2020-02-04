There were plenty of strong performances in the first round of the 2020 Six Nations, so Sam Tremlett faced a tricky task selecting a Team of the Weekend. Who makes the cut?
Six Nations Team of the Weekend Round One
The first round of the 2020 Six Nations saw a host of players deliver strong displays and Sam Tremlett has been tasked with putting them into a Round One Team of the Weekend.
In terms of results, Wales pulled off a solid victory against Italy, Ireland narrowly saw off Scotland and finally England got thoroughly outplayed by the French.
1. Lisa Arricastre (France Women)
Making her 70th appearance, Arricastre was part of a dominant French scrum that saw the team in blue earn several penalties against England.
2. Rob Herring (Ireland)
Strong carrying, a tackling machine, and a performance that saw him land nine line outs from nine attempts, Herring was imperious against the Scots.
3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
Zander Ferguson deserves a mention after making 15 tackles but Furlong gets the nod here because of his fine performance that results in him being atop the list of the best tight-heads in the world.
4. Bernard Le Roux (France)
The man who made the most tackles (22) of anyone during the weekend, Le Roux was one of several French forwards who physically outmatched the English.
5. James Ryan (Ireland)
A lot has been made of Ryan of late and it is easy to see why. He is just 23 years-old and yet shows the work ethic, class and experience of a player a decade older. 17 tackles, 14 carries and six line out throws provide statistics to back up his selection.
6. CJ Stander (Ireland)
One of his finest performances in a green shirt, Stander quite rightly earned the man of the match award. His carrying and tackling was excellent but his finest moments came in two pivotal turnovers that halted Scottish momentum just as the game could swing either way.
7. Charles Ollivon (France)
Justin Tipuric played very well as did Josh Van der Flier but we have gone with the French captain here. Two tries, eight line-out receptions, double digit tackles and leading the French to victory against the English is as good as it gets.
8. Gregory Alldritt (France)
France’s best player on the day, Alldritt is just 22 years-old which is scary as Les Bleus seek to turn over a new leaf under Fabien Galthie. The number eight had 12 carries, 16 tackles and was a frequent menace at the breakdown.
9. Antoine Dupont (France)
You got the sense that the English defence were constantly worrying about Dupont and his ability to create havoc. Rightly so too because he beat seven defenders, made two clean line-breaks and played a key role in the third French try with a slaloming run. Additionally his kicking and passing were superb.
10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)
Sexton could have been forgiven for showing some rust in the Irish opener against Scotland. That wasn’t the case though as he scored all 19 points on the day to lead the team to victory.
11. Josh Adams (Wales)
Poor Vincent Rattez. He was excellent against England however we could not ignore a hat-trick from arguably the best winger in the world right now. He may not have been on the ball that regularly but once again he showed his finishing ability, taking all three well.
12. Sam Johnson (Scotland)
Aside from the silly penalty on Andrew Conway, Johnson was a bright spark for Scotland with his physicality and running lines. He showed he can create something out of nothing too as he only made eight carries and yet ran for over 60 metres.
13. Emily Scarratt (England Women)
England may have been second best for much of the contest in Pau, but Scarratt showed her class with the boot and scored a huge try to ensure a 19-13 victory.
14. Jonny May (England)
He may have failed to play to the whistle which resulted in a French try, but May made up for it with two moments of individual brilliance that gave the English some form of hope.
15. Anthony Bouthier (France)
Unlike his fellow debutant George Furbank for England, Bouthier enjoyed a proficient afternoon at the back of the French line. Solid under the high-ball and occasionally linking up well with the wings, he showed his ability on the big stage. His kick which began its journey within his own 5-metre line, and ended up deep in the English 22 was a particular high point.
