Here's how to watch all the action from Llanelli

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

The 2020 Six Nations Championship Super Saturday extravaganza kicks off in Llanelli, as Wales welcome Scotland to Parc y Scarlets.

A fascinating encounter lies ahead with plenty of narratives – from Alun Wyn Jones running out for his record-breaking men’s cap total, to Finn Russell’s return to Scotland’s ten jersey, and plenty more in between…

Give our full Wales v Scotland preview a read and then use the below details to plan how to watch this brilliant curtain-raiser.

How to watch Wales v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v Scotland, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Scotland.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v Scotland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Wales v Scotland is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Wales v Scotland (kick-off 3.15pm) in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Wales v Scotland (kick-off 3.15pm) and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Wales v Scotland (kick-off 3.15-m) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 10.15pm EST and 7.15am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions and Challenge Cups as well as the Six Nations.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Wales v Scotland (kick-off 1.15am on Sunday) is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a two-week FREE trial offer, so you could take of advantage of that to watch these Six Nations matches!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Wales v Scotland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ One.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

Wales v Scotland kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Action.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

RugbyPass live streams Six Nations matches in a lot of Asian countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

