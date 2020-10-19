Here’s your guide to watching the men’s championship, wherever you are in the world

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The 2020 Six Nations Championship resumes this week, more than seven months since the last match.

Ireland take on Italy on Saturday 24 October (kick-off 3.30pm, UK & Ireland) before ‘Super Saturday’ a week later. The final round sees three back-to-back games: Wales v Scotland (2.15pm), Italy v England (4.45pm) and France v Ireland (8.10pm).

Mathematically, four teams – England, France, Ireland and Scotland – can win the title so there is sure to be plenty of drama as the 2020 champions are determined over these four matches and you won’t want to miss any of the action.

Here’s your guide to finding a reliable live stream for Six Nations matches wherever you are – and the good news is that the championship is on free-to-air TV in several countries.

How to watch the Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

All Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcast rights.

The BBC air the home games of France, Scotland and Wales while ITV show England, Ireland and Italy’s home matches, so each broadcaster has two live games from the remaining fixtures.

Most games are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Welsh language channel S4C has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations matches too.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Six Nations matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the Six Nations broadcast rights in France.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

In Italy, DMAX are the Six Nations broadcasters – again free-to-air – and you can also live stream matches online via its Dplay service.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Six Nations matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions and Challenge Cups as well as the Six Nations.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia



For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Six Nations matches.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a two-week FREE trial offer, so you could take of advantage of that to watch these Six Nations matches.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand



If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

RugbyPass live streams Six Nations matches in a lot of Asian countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.