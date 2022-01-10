The latest restrictions in the countries involved

How Covid could affect the Six Nations

The 2022 Six Nations kicks off in a few weeks, on 5 February, but Covid restrictions in various countries involved could cause disruption to the championship.

It was expected that this year’s tournament would be played in front of capacity crowds after taking place behind closed doors in 2021. However, current regulations relating to the pandemic – and particularly the spread of the Omicron variant – are raising question marks over whether that will be possible.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter suggested last week that playing the Six Nations in one country would be better than cancelling it, although a cancellation or postponement seems unlikely given all the TV and sponsorship revenue wrapped up in the tournament.

Still, all the uncertainty over crowd numbers and travel restrictions makes it particularly difficult for fans planning to attend matches.

Below we run through what restrictions are currently in place in the countries involved and what that could mean for this year’s Six Nations.

England

Boris Johnson is sticking with ‘Plan B’ restrictions in England. In terms of sporting events, there are no restrictions on crowd sizes but spectators need to show a ‘Covid pass’ to gain entry to stadiums to show they are double vaccinated or have returned a negative PCR/lateral flow test within the past 48 hours.

So England’s two home games against Wales (26 February) and Ireland (12 March) should go ahead in front of sellout crowds at Twickenham.

France

The French government imposed travel restrictions in mid-December that prevented travel from the UK to France unless there was “a compelling reason” to travel. That resulted in seven European matches being postponed.

Those rules have now been relaxed and the organisers of the two European cup competitions have said that the fixtures in rounds three and four scheduled for the coming weekends will go ahead as planned, with elite athletes able to travel for competitions.

However, it’s not yet clear whether fans will be able to travel to Paris for France’s Six Nations matches against Italy, Ireland and England. A limit of 5,000 fans at open-air stadiums has been temporarily imposed this month. While this is due to be lifted before the Six Nations, there is no certainty on that.

The French rugby federation has said: “We are dependent on governmental measures, which is why, like the Six Nations Committee, we do not yet have a precise vision of public access to the matches for the tournament.”

A new health bill is also set to remove the option of showing a negative Covid test result to gain a French health pass to access events, so fans would need to be fully vaccinated.

Ireland

This year’s Six Nations gets underway at the Aviva Stadium when Ireland face Wales on Saturday 5 February, but there are doubts over whether a capacity 51,700 crowd will be in attendance.

Crowds at outdoor sporting events are currently limited to a maximum of 5,000, with the rules in place until the end of January. It’s not yet clear whether the restriction on spectators will be lifted in time for the Six Nations, when Ireland also host Italy and Scotland in Dublin, or could be extended into February, with the IRFU in talks with the Irish government.

Italy

While there are currently no limits on crowd sizes in Italy, since December people wishing to attend sporting events do need to prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid via its ‘super green pass’.

So fans planning to go to Italy’s home matches against England and Scotland would likely need to show a Covid pass to prove their vaccination status.

Scotland

The Calcutta Cup match is always a key date in the Six Nations fixtures list and this year takes place on the opening weekend – but will there be a capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield?

Matches in Scotland have effectively been played behind closed doors since mid-December, with a limit of 500 fans in place until at least 17 January.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is hoping the restrictions will be lifted in time for big crowds to attend Scotland’s matches against England and France.

“All of us, including myself, want to be able to cheer Scotland on at Murrayfield in the Six Nations,” she said last week. “But I don’t do anybody any good if I try to give certainty ahead of our ability to do that. We will continue to use the data and the evidence and reach the judgments to get that clarity as soon as possible.

“I certainly do very firmly hope that these matches will go ahead – and will go ahead to crowds of supporters.”

Wales

Before Christmas, crowds were banned at sporting events in Wales and matches moved behind closed doors, although the majority of Welsh derbies scheduled to take place in the United Rugby Championship over the festive period were postponed due to Covid cases in playing squads.

Those restrictions remain in place and so there is a possibility that Wales’ home matches against Scotland, France and Italy could be played in front of empty stands at the Principality Stadium. The WRU is considering moving their home games to England.

