Will Italy be able to get their first Six Nations win since 2015?

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Wales are hunting the Grand Slam after being victorious in their opening three matches and are favourites heading into this Six Nations clash. Franco Smith has thrown his confidence behind a youthful side but Italy are still looking for their first win in the tournament since 2015.

Here are the two match-day squads for their meeting at the Stadio Olympico…

Italy: Jacopo Trulla; Mattia Bellini, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosuè Zilocchi, Niccolò Cannone, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Johan Meyer, Michele Lamaro.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Maxime Mbanda, Marcello Violi, Federico Mori, Edoardo Padovani.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomos Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

Check out our full Italy v Wales preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Italy v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Italy v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Italy v Wales, which kicks off at 2.15pm this afternoon, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Italy.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Italy v Wales takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the match (kick-off 2.15pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Italy v Wales, which will kick off at 3.15pm in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing Italy v Wales with a kick-off of 3.15pm and you can also live stream matches via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Italy v Wales (kick-off 3.15pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Italy v Wales will kick off at 1.15am on Sunday afternoon and is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a 14-day FREE trial offer.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Italy v Wales, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

