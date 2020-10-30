Wales Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Scotland

We take a look at Wayne Pivac's Autumn squad.
Wales Six Nations Squad 2020
Wayne Pivac has named his Wales squad for the upcoming set of Autumn matches taking place in the coming weeks.
“We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again,” said Pivac.
“This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.
“We kick off the campaign with a game against France which will help prepare us for the re-arranged Six Nations match versus Scotland which is an important game and important we get a good performance from.
“We then go into the Autumn Nations Cup (ANC) which is an exciting tournament and a great opportunity for us.”
How do you think they will get on in the Autumn?
Related: Who is Wayne Pivac?
Wales Team To Face Scotland – Saturday 31st October
Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Sam Parry, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, James Davies, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Patchell, Nick Tompkins
Wales Six Nations Squad 2020
Wayne Pivac has named his Autumn squad:
Forwards:
Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues)
Wyn Jones (Scarlets)
Nicky Smith (Ospreys)
Ken Owens (Scarlets)
Ryan Elias (Scarlets)
Sam Parry (Ospreys)
Samson Lee (Scarlets)
Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)
Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)
Leon Brown (Dragons)
Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)
Will Rowlands (Wasps)
Jake Ball (Scarlets)
Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues)
Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues)
Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)
Ross Moriarty (Dragons)
Taulupe Faletau (Bath)
Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)
Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)
Josh Macleod (Scarlets).
Backs:
Rhys Webb (Ospreys)
Gareth Davies (Scarlets)
Kieran Hardy (Scarlets)
Dan Biggar (Northampton)
Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)
Callum Sheedy (Bristol)
Owen Watkin (Ospreys)
Nick Tompkins (Dragons)
Jonathan Davies (Scarlets)
Johnny Williams (Scarlets)
George North (Ospreys)
Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues)
Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)
Jonah Holmes (Dragons)
Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)
Ioan Lloyd (Bristol)
Liam Williams (Scarlets)
Six Nation Squad and Team News
>> Try 5 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<
England Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches
The Six Nations is nearly upon us, so…
France Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Ireland
Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie…
Italy Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play England
With the Six Nations restarting, Italy will be…
Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
Related: England win Six Nations
Wales Autumn Fixtures 2020
Sat 24 October, France 38-21 Wales
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland
Fri 13th November, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 7pm
Sat 21st November, Wales v Georgia, Parc y Scarlets, 5.15pm
Sat 28th November, Wales v England, venue TBC, 4PM
Sat 5th December, Wales v TBC, venue TBC, 4.45pm
Keep up to date with all the latest from the Six Nations with the Rugby World website and social media channels via Facebook and Twitter.