Wales Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play Scotland

We take a look at Wayne Pivac's Autumn squad.

Wales Six Nations Squad 2020

Wayne Pivac has named his Wales squad for the upcoming set of Autumn matches taking place in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again,” said Pivac.

“This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

“We kick off the campaign with a game against France which will help prepare us for the re-arranged Six Nations match versus Scotland which is an important game and important we get a good performance from.

“We then go into the Autumn Nations Cup (ANC) which is an exciting tournament and a great opportunity for us.”

How do you think they will get on in the Autumn?

Related: Who is Wayne Pivac?

Wales Team To Face Scotland – Saturday 31st October

Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, James Davies, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Patchell, Nick Tompkins

Wales Six Nations Squad 2020

Wayne Pivac has named his Autumn squad:

Forwards:

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys)

Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets)

Sam Parry (Ospreys)

Samson Lee (Scarlets)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)

Leon Brown (Dragons)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Will Rowlands (Wasps)

Jake Ball (Scarlets)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues)

Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)

Josh Macleod (Scarlets).

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Backs:

Rhys Webb (Ospreys)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets)

Dan Biggar (Northampton)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys)

Nick Tompkins (Dragons)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets)

Johnny Williams (Scarlets)

George North (Ospreys)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Jonah Holmes (Dragons)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)

Ioan Lloyd (Bristol)

Liam Williams (Scarlets)

Six Nation Squad and Team News

>> Try 5 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

England Six Nations Squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad