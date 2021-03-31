Who are the referees, assistants and TMOs for the 2021 Women's Six Nations? Find out here

Women’s Six Nations Referees 2021

Four referees will take charge of the six pool matches in the 2021 Women’s Six Nations – Nikki O’Donnell, Aurelie Groizeleau, Hollie Davidson and Sara Cox.

England’s O’Donnell and France’s Groizeleau will both referee two group matches, including the opening fixtures of each respective pool. Cox, the first female professional rugby referee, will take charge of the final-round pool match between Ireland and France.

After taking charge of her first Guinness Pro14 match in March, Davidson will be in the middle when Wales host Ireland in Cardiff.

Joining the four referees are a number of other officials, among them the experienced Joy Neville as TMO for two pool stage matches. Claire Hodnett, the first woman appointed as TMO for a Gallagher Premiership game back in 2017, will also officiate as TMO in the championship.

The referees for the Super Saturday finals day will be appointed once the teams involved in each match are determined.

(All kick off times are BST)

ROUND ONE

Pool A – England v Scotland (Castle Park, Doncaster; Saturday 3 April 2021, 3pm)

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Beatrice Bevenuti (Italy)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Pool B – France v Wales (Stade de la Rabine, Vannes; Saturday 3 April 2021, 8pm)

Referee: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Katherine Ritchie (England)

TMO: Stefano Penne (Italy)

ROUND TWO

Pool A – Italy v England (Stadio Sergio Lanfrancchi, Parma; Saturday 10 April 2021, 1pm)

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Doriane Domenjo (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Francesca Martin (Wales)

TMO: Neil Paterson (Scotland)

Pool B – Wales v Ireland (Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff; Saturday 10 April 2021, 5pm)

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

ROUND THREE

Pool A – Scotland v Italy (Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow; Saturday 17 April 2021, 5pm)

Referee: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Doriane Domenjo (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Pool B – Ireland v France (Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin; Saturday 17 April 2021, 2:15pm)

Referee: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini (Italy)

Assistant Referee 2: Beatrice Benvenuti (Italy)

TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)

FINALS

1st Pool A v 1st Pool B (TBC; Saturday 24 April 2021)

Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee 1: TBC

Assistant Referee 2: TBC

TMO: TBC

2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool B (TBC; Saturday 24 April 2021)

Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee 1: TBC

Assistant Referee 2: TBC

TMO: TBC

3rd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (TBC; Saturday 24 April 2021)

Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee 1: TBC

Assistant Referee 2: TBC

TMO: TBC

