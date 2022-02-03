Rugby World’s 2022 Six Nations wallchart is free – simply download and print to see all the fixtures and TV details



Download your Six Nations wallchart by clicking here or on the image above to access a high-resolution PDF, then print off in the size you choose!

The 2022 Six Nations is upon us and we have a free wallchart for you to download so you can keep track of all the matches in the championship and fill in the results as the matches happen.

Rugby World’s Six Nations wallchart has the full schedule, with dates, kick-off times and venue information for all 15 matches taking place over the next six weeks. The UK and Ireland television information is also included, so you know when and where to watch all the action.

Then once each match is complete you can fill in the result, so you can keep track of how each of the six nations – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – is doing during the championship.

So how do you get your hands on Rugby World’s 2022 Six Nations wallchart?

Simply download your Six Nations wallchart by clicking here for a high-resolution PDF, then print!

If you don’t have access to a printer, you can also get a FREE Six Nations wallchart with the new Rugby World magazine. That one is large, on high-quality paper and also double-sided, including all the schedule information for this year’s Women’s Six Nations too.

If you’re just looking for the Six Nations fixtures, we’ve got you covered there too, as well as a Six Nations live stream guide, so you know how to watch the matches from wherever you are in the world.

And keep track of all the latest Six Nations news, team announcements and match results on the tournament hub page.

