Wherever you are in the world, here’s your guide to watching the men’s championship

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The 2022 Six Nations, which runs from Saturday 5 February until Saturday 19 March, is expected to be one of the most competitive for years.

France start the championship as narrow favourites, especially after their big victory over New Zealand in November, while England, Ireland and Scotland also had impressive results last autumn, Wales are defending champions and Italy will be hoping to secure their first win in the tournament since 2017.

The tournament kicks off in Dublin where Ireland host Wales and concludes with ‘Super Saturday’, when the three back-to-back matches are Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland and France v England – and you won’t want to miss any of the action from start to finish.

Here’s your guide to finding a reliable live stream for Six Nations matches wherever you are – and the good news is that the championship is on free-to-air TV in several countries.

How to watch the Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

All Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcast rights.

ITV show England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home matches while the BBC air the home games of Scotland and Wales.

Most games are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Welsh language channel S4C has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations matches too.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Six Nations matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV, with RTÉ and Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting matches.

RTÉ will air all Wales’ matches live as well as France v Italy, England v Ireland and France v England.

Virgin will show the other seven fixtures – Scotland v England, France v Ireland, Italy v England, Scotland v France, Ireland v Italy, Italy v Scotland and Ireland v Scotland.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the Six Nations broadcast rights in France.

In Italy, DMAX are the Six Nations broadcasters – again free-to-air – and you can also live stream matches online via its Dplay service.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch Six Nations matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Stan Sports has the exclusive rights to show Six Nations matches and the streaming platform will have all 15 matches live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 while a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

