Download your Women’s Six Nations wallchart by clicking here to access a high-resolution PDF, then print off in the size you choose!

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations is here and it’s the first time a full schedule has been separate to the men’s competition, which concluded with a France Grand Slam.

In 2021 the tournament was condensed due to Covid but now it is back in full. This means there will be plenty of matches to keep up to date with and what better way than to have a wallchart documenting each fixture.

Rugby World’s Women’s Six Nations wallchart has all the details you need. There’s the full schedule, with dates, kick-off times and venue information for all 15 matches taking place over the next five weeks.

The UK and Ireland television information is also included, so you won’t miss any of the action as all matches are live on free-to-air TV.

Once each game is completed you can fill in the result, so you can keep track of how each of the competing countries – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – is doing during the championship.

Will England make it four straight Six Nations titles? Or can France end the Red Roses’ recent domination of the tournament? Or will one of the other nations spring a surprise or two?

So how do you get your hands on Rugby World’s 2022 Women’s Six Nations wallchart?

If you’re just looking for the Women’s Six Nations fixtures list, we’ve got you covered there too. And keep track of all the latest Women’s Six Nations news, team announcements and match results on the tournament hub page.

