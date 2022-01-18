Find out who is in Eddie Jones's squad for this year's championship

England Six Nations Squad 2022

Eddie Jones has named six uncapped players in his 36-man England squad for this year’s Six Nations.

He has also confirmed that Owen Farrell, who hasn’t played since November because of injury, will captain the side.

Orlando Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore are those who could make their Test debuts during the 2022 championship.

At the other end of the spectrum Ben Youngs could become England’s most-capped men’s player. The scrum-half has played 112 Tests for England; three more and he will overtake Jason Leonard.

There’s no place for in-form Leicester fly-half George Ford while the Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, Sam Underhill, Elliot Daly and Adam Radwan are other notable absentees.

This squad will head to Brighton next week to start preparations for the Six Nations, with Jones saying: “Selecting this squad has been a difficult task, we’ve got plenty of good young players coming through and some of our more experienced are rediscovering their best form.

“In Brighton we’ll focus on getting the fundamentals of our game in play right and developing the cohesion of the team.

“The Six Nations is going to be the most competitive we’ve ever seen. All the countries performed well in the autumn, so we need to be at our best and improve with every game.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Mark Atkinson (8 Mar 1990/Gloucester/Centre/2021 v Tonga/1)

Orlando Bailey (29 Sep 2001/Bath/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Owen Farrell (24 Sep 1991/Saracens/Fly-half or centre/2012 v Scotland/94 (+6 for Lions))

Tommy Freeman (5 Mar 2001/Northampton Saints/Full-back/Uncapped)

George Furbank (17 Oct 1996/Northampton Saints/Full-back/2020 v France/5)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (17 Jan 1999/London Irish/Wing/Uncapped)

Max Malins (7 Jan 1997/Saracens/Full-back or fly-half/2020 v Georgia/10)

Joe Marchant (16 Jul 1996/Harlequins/Centre/2019 v Wales/7)

Jonny May (1 Apr 1990/Gloucester/Wing/2013 v Argentina/69)

Luke Northmore (16 Mar 1997/Harlequins/Centre/Uncapped)

Jack Nowell (11 Apr 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Wing/2014 v France/34)

Raffi Quirke (18 Aug 2001/Sale Sharks/Scrum-half/2021 v Australia/2)

Harry Randall (18 Dec 1997/Bristol Bears/Scrum-half/2021 v USA/2)

Henry Slade (19 Mar 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Centre/2015 v France/43)

Marcus Smith (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Fly-half/2021 v USA/5)

Freddie Steward (5 Dec 2000/Leicester Tigers/Full-back or wing/2021 v USA/5)

Ben Youngs (5 Sep 1989/Leicester Tigers/Scrum-half/2010 v Scotland/112 (+2 for Lions))

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (5 Oct 2000/Wasps/Hooker or back-row/Uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (22 Dec 1997/Newcastle Falcons/Hooker/2021 v USA/5)

Ollie Chessum (6 Sep 2000/Leicester Tigers/Lock/Uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (20 Jun 1993/Exeter Chiefs/Hooker/2015 v France/31 (+3 for Lions))

Tom Curry (15 Jun 1998/Sale Sharks/Flanker/2017 v Argentina/36 (+3 for Lions))

Alex Dombrandt (29 April 1997/Harlequins/No 8 or lock/2021 v Canada/4)

Charlie Ewels (29 Jun 1995/Bath/Lock/2016 v Fiji/26)

Ellis Genge (16 Feb 1995/Leicester Tigers/Prop/2016 v Wales/31)

Jamie George (20 Oct 1990/Saracens/Hooker/2015 v France/61 (+3 for Lions))

Joe Heyes (13 Apr 1999/Leicester Tigers/Prop/2021 v USA/2)

Jonny Hill (8 Jun 1994/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2020 v Italy/12)

Maro Itoje (28 Oct 1994/Saracens/Lock or back-row/2016 v Italy/51 (+6 for Lions))

Courtney Lawes (23 Feb 1989/Northampton Saints/Lock/2009 v Australia/90(+5 for Lions))

Lewis Ludlam (8 Dec 1995/Northampton Saints/Back-row/2019 v Wales/10)

Joe Marler (7 Jul 1990/Harlequins/Prop/2012 v South Africa/74)

Bevan Rodd (26 Aug 2000/Sale Sharks/Prop/2021 v Australia/2)

Sam Simmonds (10 Nov 1994/Exeter Chiefs/No 8/2017 v Argentina/9)

Kyle Sinckler (30 Mar 1993/Bristol Bears/Prop/2016 v South Africa/47 (+6 for Lions))

Will Stuart (12 Jul 1996/Bath Rugby/Prop/2020 v France/15)

England Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 5 February, Scotland v England (4.45pm, BT Murrayfield)

Round 2

Sun 13 February, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Olympico)

Round 3

Sat 26 February, England v Wales (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Round 4

Sat 12 March, England v Ireland (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium)

Round 5

Sat 19 March, France v England (8pm, Stade de France)

