France Six Nations Squad 2021

Fabien Galthie has named seven uncapped players in his 2022 Six Nations squad but there are plenty of familiar faces involved too.

Prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu, locks Florian Verhaeghe and Florent Vanverberghe, flanker Yoan Tanga, fly-half Leo Berdeu and centres Jules Favre and Tani Vili could all win their first Test caps.

Meanwhile Antoine Dupont has been named in the side despite his recent injury. He is set to return for club Toulouse on Saturday and if cleared fit, he is likely to take on the France captaincy duties as Charles Ollivon is still out injured.

Teddy Thomas and Virimi Vakatawa are back in the side while Matthieu Jalibert has been left out due to injury.

France head into the Six Nations after a historic win over New Zealand which Galthie believes should give them hope for the tournament. He said: “This match against the All Blacks counts as one of the big victories. It gave us hope.

“Right now, we’re in a position to win a title and we wish, we want to win. It’s not an aim.”

France Six Nations Squad 2022

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Gregory Alldritt (23 March 1997/La Rochelle/Back-row/2019 v Wales/26)

Uini Atonio (26 Mar 1990/La Rochelle/2014 v Fiji/37)

Cyril Baille (15 Sep 1993/Toulouse/Prop/2016 v Samoa/31)

Demba Bamba (17 Mar 1998/Lyon/Prop/2018 v Fiji/20)

Gaëtan Barlot (13 Apr 1997/Castres/Hooker/2021 v Australia/3)

Daniel Bibi Biziwu (29 Aug 2001/Clermont/Uncapped)

Dylan Cretin (4 Mar 1997/Lyon/Back-row/2020 v Wales/13)

François Cros (25 Mar 1994/Toulouse/Back-row/2019 v Scotland/11)

Ibrahim Diallo (23 Jan 1998/Racing/Back-row/2021 v Australia/1)

Thibaud Flament (29 Apr 1997/Toulouse/Lock/2021 v Argentina/3)

Jean-Baptiste Gros (29 May 1999/Toulon/Prop/2020 v Wales/14)

Mohamed Haouas (9 Mar 1994/Montpellier/2020 v England/13)

Anthony Jelonch (28 Jul 1996/Castres/Back-row/2017 v New Zealand/14)

Bernard Le Roux (4 Jun 1989/Racing 92/Back-row/2013 v New Zealand/47)

Peato Mauvaka (10 Jan 1997/Toulouse/Hooker/2019 v Scotland/9)

Julien Marchand (10 May 1995/Toulouse/Hooker/2018 v Fiji/16)

Yoan Tanga (29 Nov 1996/Racing/Back-row/Uncapped)

Romain Taofifenua (13 Sep 1990/Toulon/Lock/2012 v Argentina/25)

Florent Vanverberghe (22 Jul 2000/Castres/Lock or No 8/Uncapped)

Florian Verhaeghe (27 Apr 1997/Montpellier/Lock/Uncapped)

Paul Willemse (13 Nov 1993/Montpellier/Lock/2019 v Wales/19)

Cameron Woki (7 November 1998/Bordeaux-Begles/Back-row/2020 v England/12)

Backs

Leo Berdeu (13 Jun 1998/Lyon/Fly-half or Full-back/Uncapped)

Baptiste Couilloud (22 Jul 1997/Lyon/Scrum-half/2018 v Italy/8)

Jonathan Danty (7 Oct 1992/Stade Francias/Centre/2016 v Italy/11)

Brice Dulin (13 Apr 1990/La Rochelle/Full-back/2012 v Argentina/36)

Antoine Dupont (15 Nov 1996/Toulouse/Scrum-half/2017 v Italy/35)

Jules Favre (22 Mar 1999/La Rochelle/Centre/Uncapped)

Gael Fickou (26 Mar 1994/Racing 92/Centre/2013 v Scotland/67)

Antoine Hastoy (4 Jun 1997/Pau/Fly-half/2021 v Australia/1)

Melvyn Jaminet (30 Jun 1999/Perpignan/Full-back/2021 v Australia/6)

Matthis Lebel (25 Mar 1999/Toulouse/Wing or full-back/2021 v Georgia/1)

Maxime Lucu (12 Jan 1993/Bordeaux-Begles/Scrum-half/2021 v Argentina/3)

Yoram Moefana (18 Jul 2000/Bordeaux-Begles/Centre/2020 v Italy/2)

Romain Ntamack (1 May 1999/Toulouse/Fly-half/2019 v Wales/23)

Damian Penaud (25 Sep 1996/Clermont/Wing/2017 v South Africa/28)

Thomas Ramos (23 Jul 1995/Toulouse/Full-back/2019 v England/14)

Teddy Thomas (18 Sep 1993/Racing 92/Wing/2014 v Fiji/28)

Virimi Vakatawa (1 May 1992/Racing 92/Centre/2016 v Italy/30)

Tani Vili (31 Oct 2000/Clermont/Centre/Uncapped)

Gabin Villière (13 Dec 1995/Toulon/Wing/2020 v Italy/8)

France Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 6 February, France v Italy (3pm, Stade de France)

Round 2

Sat 12 February, France v Ireland (4.45pm, Stade de France)

Round 3

Sat 26 February, Scotland v France (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield)

Round 4

Fri 11 March, Wales v France (8pm, Principality Stadium)

Round 5

Sat 19 March, France v England (8pm, Stade de France)

