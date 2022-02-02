All the championship matches are available to live stream in the States

How to watch Six Nations rugby in the USA

The Six Nations may be the world’s oldest rugby championship but it is very modern in its broadcast coverage, with matches shown across the world, including the United States of America.

NBC is the official broadcaster and is streaming all Six Nations matches live on Peacock Premium in the USA. So even if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic from where the tournament is taking place you can watch the best countries in Europe play each other in the historic tournament over the coming weeks.

How to watch the Six Nations in America

All 15 Six Nations matches will be streamed live on Peacock, with repeats shown on CNBC either the same day or the next day. For example, on the opening Saturday, Scotland v England will be shown at 2pm (Eastern Time) on CNBC.

Plus, all matches in round three – Scotland v France, England v Wales and Ireland v Italy – as well as the Wales v Italy game on ‘Super Saturday’ will be shown live on CNBC.

Former England and Lions prop Alex Corbisiero and Dan Lyle, the former USA captain, front the coverage from the studio.

To watch NBC’s live coverage you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month.

While matches kick off in the afternoon in Europe, the time difference means they will begin in the morning in the USA, with Eastern Time five hours behind GMT and the West Coast eight hours behind until the clocks change in mid-March.

Looking at this year’s Six Nations fixtures, a 2.15pm kick-off will be 9.15am ET, a 4.45pm kick-off is 11.45am and 3pm is 10am.

