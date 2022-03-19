Don't miss the action from Dublin on Super Saturday

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

The second match of Super Saturday in the Six Nations will see Ireland host Scotland.

If Ireland can beat Scotland they will not only win the Triple Crown but they will still have a shot of winning the trophy, depending on the outcome of France v England later – there are various Six Nations title permutations.

But Scotland will want to end their campaign on a high and Gregor Townsend has made a big call at ten for this fixture. This is how how the teams line up.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell, Mark Bennett.

Check out our full Ireland v Scotland preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Ireland v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Ireland v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

The match, which kicks off at 4.45pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Ireland v Scotland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Ireland v Scotland is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the match, which kicks off at 5.45pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year. Kick-off is 5.45pm Italy time.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match will kick-off at 3.45am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The game kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The match will kick off at 12.45am EST and 9.45am on the West Coast.

The fixture will also be shown on a delay on NBC, from 1pm EST, and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Ireland v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Ireland v Scotland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

