Scotland's Gregor Townsend has revealed his squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2022

Gregor Townsend has announced his 2022 Six Nations squad and has named five uncapped players ahead of the tournament start on 5 February.

Back-row Andy Christie, flanker Rory Darge, wing Kyle Rowe and scrum-halves Ben Vellacott and Ben White could all win their first Scotland caps.

Omissions include Adam Hastings, Huw Jones, Fraser Brown and Sean Maitland.

But it will be a welcome return for centre Cameron Redpath, who is named after an injury kept him out of action for months. In addition, Rory Hutchinson is back in the side after not playing for Scotland in 2021.

The team will meet for a training camp on 24 January and Townsend said: “When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have.

“We are able to call-up several new players into the squad, such as Andy Christie, Kyle Rowe and Ben White. We have been aware of all of the uncapped players for a while now and recently they have all experienced a breakthrough in terms of their performances at club level.

“A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge, who have been excellent for their clubs this season.”

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2022

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)



Ewan Ashman (3 Apr 2000/Sale Sharks/Hooker/2)

Josh Bayliss (18 Sep 1997/Bath/Back-row/2)

Jamie Bhatti (8 Sep 1993/Bath/Prop/2017 v Samoa/22)

Magnus Bradbury (23 Aug 1995/Glasgow Warriors/No 8/2016 v Argentina/14)

David Cherry (3 Jan 1991/Edinburgh/Hooker/2021 v England/5)

Andy Christie (22 Mar 1999/Saracens/Back-row/Uncapped)

Scott Cummings (3 Dec 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Lock/2019 v France/19)

Rory Darge (23 Feb 2000/Glasgow Warriors/Flanker/Uncapped)

Matt Fagerson (16 Jul 1998/Glasgow Warriors/Back-row/2018 v USA/13)

Zander Fagerson (19 Jan 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/2016 v England/42)

Grant Gilchrist (9 Aug 1992/Edinburgh/Lock/2013 v France/48)

Jonny Gray (14 Mar 1994/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2013 v South Africa/64)

Nick Haining (1 Sep 1990/Edinburgh/Back-row or No 8/2020 v Ireland/10)

Jamie Hodgson (19 Mar 1998/Edinburgh/Lock/2021 v Tonga/3)

Stuart McInally (9 Aug 1990/Edinburgh/No 8 or flanker/2015 v Italy/43)

WP Nel (30 Apr 1986/Edinburgh/Prop/2015 v Italy/43)

Jamie Ritchie (16 Aug 1996/Edinburgh/Back-row/2018 v Canada/31)

Pierre Schoeman (7 Mar 1994/Edinburgh/Prop/2021 v Tonga/4)

Javan Sebastian (2 Sep 1994/Scarlets/Prop/2021 v Japan/1)

Sam Skinner (31 Jan 1995/Exeter Chiefs/Back-row or lock/2018 v Fiji/15)

Rory Sutherland (24 Aug 1992/Edinburgh/Prop/2016 v Ireland/16 (+2 for Lions))

George Turner (8 Oct 1992/Glasgow Warriors/Hooker/2017 v Samoa/20)

Hamish Watson (15 Oct 1991/Edinburgh/Back-row/2015 v Italy/45 (+1 for Lions))

Backs

Mark Bennett (3 Feb 1993/Edinburgh/Centre/2014 v Argentina/22)

Darcy Graham (21 Jun 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v Wales/22)

Chris Harris (28 Dec 1990/Gloucester Rugby/Centre/2017 v Samoa/31)

Stuart Hogg (24 Jun 1992/Exeter Chiefs/Full-back/2012 v Wales/88)

Rory Hutchinson (29 Jan 1996/Northampton Saints/Centre or Full-back/2019 v France/5)

Sam Johnson (19 Jun 1993/Glasgow Warriors/Centre/2019 v Italy/21)

Blair Kinghorn (18 Jan 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v England/28)

Rufus McLean (2 Mar 2000/Glasgow/Full-back or wing/2021 v Tonga/2)

Ali Price (12 May 1993/Glasgow Warriors/Scrum-half/2016 v Georgia/46)

Cameron Redpath (23 Dec 1999/Bath Rugby/Centre/2021 v England/1)

Kyle Rowe (8 Feb 1998/London Irish/Wing/Uncapped)

Finn Russell (23 Sep 1992/Racing 92/Fly-half/2014 v USA/58 (+1 for Lions))

Kyle Steyn (29 Jan 1994/Glasgow/Centre/2020 v France/3)

Sione Tuipulotu (12 Feb 1997/Glasgow/Centre/2021 v Tonga/1)

Duhan van der Merwe (4 Jun 1995/Edinburgh/Wing/2020 v Georgia/13 (+3 for Lions))

Ben Vellacott (28 March 1995/Edinburgh/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Ben White (27 May 1998/London Irish/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2022 (All kick-off times are GMT)