Ireland Six Nations Squad 2022

Andy Farrell has named his Ireland squad for the 2022 Six Nations squad.

There are two uncapped players selected amongst the backs – the versatile Michael Lowry and wing Mack Hansen – but Simon Zebo has not been selected while wings Jacob Stockdale and James Lowe have both been ruled out by injury.

Fly-half and Test centurion Johnny Sexton will captain the side with Conor Murray and Keith Earls other experienced backs in the ranks.

Farrell said: “In November we challenged the group to get up to speed quickly so that the team could perform at international level. The same will apply for this Six Nations campaign, we need to be at our best against Wales on the opening weekend.

“It will be an exciting championship with so many strong squads and impressive performances across the board during the autumn.”

Forwards

Gavin Coombes (11 Dec 1997/Munster /Lock or back-row/2021 v Japan/2)

Caelan Doris (2 Apr 1998/Leinster/Back-row/2020 v Scotland/12)



Cian Healy (7 Oct 1987/Leinster/Prop/2009 v Australia/112)





Ronan Kelleher (24 Jan 1998/Leinster/Hooker/2020 v Scotland/16)

Dave Kilcoyne (14 Dec 1988/Munster/Prop/2012 v South Africa/45)

Peter O’Mahony (17 Sep 1989/Munster/Back-row/2012 v Italy/79(+1 for Lions))

Tom O’Toole (23 Sep 1998/Ulster/Prop/2021 v USA/2)

Andrew Porter (16 Jan 1996/Leinster/Prop/2017 v USA/40)

James Ryan (24 Jul 1996/Leinster/Lock/2017 v USA/40)

Dan Sheehan (17 Sep 1998/Leinster/Hooker/2021 v Japan/2)

Nick Timoney (8 Jan 1995/Ulster/Flanker or No 8/2021 v USA/2)

Kieran Treadwell (6 Nov 1995/Ulster/Lock/2017 v Japan/3)

Backs

Bundee Aki (7 Apr 1990/Connacht/Centre/2017 v South Africa/33)

Robert Baloucoune (19 Aug 1997/Ulster/Wing/2021 v USA/2)

Joey Carbery (1 Nov 1995/Munster/Fly-half/2016 v New Zealand/27)

Jack Carty (31 Aug 1992/Connacht/Fly-half/2019 v Italy/10)

Craig Casey (19 Apr 1999/Munster/Scrum-half/2021 v Italy/4)

Andrew Conway (11 Jul 1991/Munster/Full-back or wing/2017 v England/27)

Keith Earls (2 Oct 1987/Munster/Wing/2008 v Canada/96)

Jamison Gibson Park (23 Feb 1992/Leinster/Scrum-half/2020 v Italy/12)

Mack Hansen (27 Mar 1998/Connacht/Wing/Uncapped)

Robbie Henshaw (12 Jun 1993/Leinster/2013 v USA/53)

James Hume (7 Sep 1998/Ulster/2021 v USA/1)

Hugo Keenan (18 Jun 1996/Leinster/Full-back/2020 v Italy/16)

Jordan Larmour (10 Jun 1997/Leinster/Wing/2018 v Italy/30)

Michael Lowry (20 Aug 1998/Ulster/Fly-half or Full-back/Uncapped)

Conor Murray (20 Apr 1989/Munster/Scrum-half/2011 v France/92 (+5 for Lions))

Garry Ringrose (26 Jan 1995/Leinster/Centre/2016 v Ireland/37)

Johnny Sexton (11 May 1985/Leinster/Fly-half/2009 v Fiji/99 (+6 for Lions)) Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are GMT) Round 1 Sat 5 February, Ireland v Wales (2.15pm, Aviva Stadium) LATEST RUGBY WORLD MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION DEALS Round 2 Sat 12 February, France v Ireland (4.45pm, Stade de France) Round 3 Sun 27 February, Ireland v Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium) Round 4 Sat 12 March, England v Ireland (4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium) Round 5 Sat 19 March, Ireland v Scotland (4.45pm, Aviva Stadium)