Italy Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022 – France 39-6 Italy

The Azzurre lose to the French in Grenoble

Italy showed plenty of attacking endeavour in their opening 2022 Women’s Six Nations match but ultimately lost 39-6 to France in Grenoble

Beatrice Rigoni, on the occasion of her 50th cap, was the star of the show with her deft offloads and accurate kicking game, yet for all the breaks and chances Italy created, they were unable to get over the whitewash.

Instead, it was France who scored the tries. They touched down five times in all, with three of those coming in the final quarter as they wrapped up the bonus-point win.

The fact that Italy’s attack clicked far more than France’s given that they haven’t played a Test since September is a definite plus, but they couldn’t find a way through the blue wall. And the challenges don’t get any easier, with England coming to Parma in round two.

Italy team to play France – Sunday 27 March

Manuela Furlan (captain); Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Alyssa D’Inca, Maria Magatti; Beatrice Rigoni, Sofia Stefan; Gaia Maris, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Sara Tounesi, Giordana Duca, Francesca Sberna, Isabella Locatelli, Elisa Giordano.

Replacements: Vittoria Vecchini, Emanuela Stecca, Sara Seye, Valeria Fedrighi, Alessandra Frangipani, Sara Barattin, Veronica Madia, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.

Italy’s head coach Andrea di Giandomenico has named his 33-player squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations.

There is a mixture of experience and fresh blood in the team, with Manuela Furlan continuing as captain. Sara Barattin is also involved after becoming the first Italian woman to reach 100 caps. Beatrice Rigoni, Michela Sillari and Sofia Stefan are also among the veterans in the side.

Di Giandomenico has also named six uncapped players in Francesca Barro, Alessia Margotti, Emma Stevanin, Alessandra Frangipani, Emanuela Stecca and Francesca Granzotto.

The coach will be hoping the blend of old and new will see them equal, if not beat, their best-ever finish in the tournament. That achievement came in 2019 when they finished second.

“We will be able to offer playing opportunities to less experienced players and try some variations within our staff, to recover some athletes and see new ones in the context of competition,” Di Giandomenico said.

“We believe we have a competitive squad, aware of the commitment necessary to guarantee the high performance of the group for the entire duration of the event. We have worked well to prepare for the many challenges of this season: the field, as always, will give us the answers.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Cap)

Sara Barattin (11 Sep 1986/Arredissima Villorbas/Scrum-half/101)

Beatrice Capomaggi (29 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/4)

Alyssa D’Inca (23 Mar 2002/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/4)

Manuela Furlan (30 Jun 1988/Arredissima Villorba/Full-back/81)

Francesca Granzotto (22 Mar 2002/Unione Rugby Capitolina/Wing/Uncapped)

Veronica Madia (16 Jan 1995/Rugby Colorno/Fly-half/25)

Maria Magatti (21 Aug 1992/CUS Milano/Wing/38)

Aura Muzzo (12 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/20)

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi (6 Dec 2001/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing/9)

Beatrice Rigoni (1 Aug 1995/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre/49)

Michela Sillari (23 Feb 1993/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre/63)

Sofia Stefan (12 May 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing/62)

Emma Stevanin (11 Apr 2002/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Forwards

Ilaria Arrighetti (2 Mar 1993/Stade Rennais/Back-row/51)

Francesca Barro (4 Aug 1999/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Prop/Uncapped)

Ilaria Bettoni (7 May 1991/Stade Rennais/Hooker/64)

Giordana Duca (9 Sep 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Lock/24)

Valeria Fedrighi (5 Sep 1992/Toulouse/Lock/28)

Alessandra Frangipani (12 Jul 2oo3/Villorba Rugby/Back-row/Uncapped)

Giada Franco (11 Jul 1996/Rugby Colorno/Back-row/21)

Lucia Gai (3 May 1991/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Prop/76)

Elisa Giordano (1 Nov 1990/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row/49)

Isabella Locatelli (23 Oct 1994/Rugby Colorno/Back-row/28)

Gaia Maris (5 Dec 2001/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Hooker/6)

Alessia Margotti (28 Feb 2000/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row/Uncapped)

Michela Merlo (9 Apr 1986/Rugby Colorno/Prop/11)

Francesca Sberna (6 Dec 1992/Calvisano/Back-row/6)

Sara Seye (26 Aug 2000/Kawasaki Robot Calvisano/Prop/2)

Emanuela Stecca (24 Feb 1997/Villorba Rugby/Hooker/Uncapped)

Sara Tounesi (19 Jul 1995/ASM Romagnat/Prop/18)

Silvia Turani (6 Jul 1995/FC Grenoble/Prop/16)

Vittoria Vecchini (13 Jan 2002/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Hooker/3)

Beatrice Veronese (11 Mar 1996/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row/7)

Italy Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sun 27 Mar, France 39-6 Italy

Round Two

Sun 3 Apr, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC iPlayer

Round Three

Sun 10 Apr, Ireland v Italy (5pm, Musgrave Park) Live on BBC iPlayer

Round Four

Sat 23 Apr, Italy v Scotland (7.20pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC Scotland

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, Wales v Italy (12pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C

