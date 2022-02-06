Stay up-to-date with the Six Nations table for the 2022 tournament

Six Nations Table 2022

The 2022 Six Nations is underway and France top the standings after round one with a marginally better points difference than Ireland.

A Gabin Villiere hat-trick helped les Bleus secure a 37-10 bonus-point victory over Italy in Paris while Andrew Conway scored a brace in the tournament opener as Ireland beat Wales 29-7.

In the first round’s other match, Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup with a narrow 20-17 victory over England at BT Murrayfield.

Six Nations Table 2021

The 2021 Six Nations title race went down to the final match and Scotland’s dramatic 27-23 win over France in Paris meant it was Wales who lifted the trophy.

France needed to score four tries and win by a margin of 21 points to take the title, but a late try from Duhan van der Merwe secured a first Scotland win over les Bleus in Paris since 1999.

Wales’ place at the top of the table with 20 points remained intact while France finished second on 16.

Ireland pipped Scotland to third place with a points difference of 48 compared to the Scots’ 47 after both finished level with 15 match points.

England finished fifth with just two wins from five matches while Italy propped up the table once more.

Six Nations Table 2020

England pipped France to the 2020 title, which concluded at a delayed date in October. Both teams finished on 18 points after five games, but England’s superior points difference crowned them champions. Ireland and Scotland also both finished on the same points in third and fourth, but Ireland’s points difference outweighed their counterparts. Wales and Italy rounded off the 2020 table.

See the final standings below:

Six Nations Table 2019

In 2019 Wales topped the table with a Grand Slam win over Ireland. The victory ensured England came second in the final standings and earned Ireland a third-place finish. France, Scotland and Italy rounded off the table in 2019.

See the final table standings below: