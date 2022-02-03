New measures introduced in attempt to minimise anti-social behaviour

Wales’ Principality Stadium to close bars after half-time during Six Nations

The WRU has confirmed that the Principality Stadium will close its bars after half-time during the Six Nations in an attempt to limit anti-social behaviour.

During the autumn Internationals two pitch invaders disrupted Wales‘ home games. There were also reports of drunken behaviour including someone being sick on a child. As a result, the WRU carried out a customer survey and have put measures in place to try to combat poor behaviour.

Alongside bars and food outlets being closed in the second half of their three home championship matches against Scotland, France and Italy, there will be announcements in the stadium about responsible drinking.

“We will be trialling a number of new measures which we hope will encourage improved behaviour from the recognised minority who risk spoiling the experience for those around them,” said Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams.

“There is a balancing act at play here. The last thing we want to do is get in the way of people’s enjoyment, but we think these new measures will help ensure the greatest number of visitors have the very best time.”

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips added: “We will continue to evolve until this issue is eradicated. We’ve always boasted we have the best supporters in the world game in Wales. We firmly believe this remains the case.

“We recognise these trial measures will be welcomed by some fans. Others will feel we’ve either gone too far or done too little.”

Wales’ Six Nations campaign begins with an away game in Dublin against Ireland on 5 February so these measures will first come into force when they host Scotland in Cardiff a week later.

